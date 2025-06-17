Scans confirm Oscar Allen has suffered damage to his left calf and to his Achilles

Oscar Allen is seen injured during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast free agent Oscar Allen will be sidelined for the "medium term" after scans revealed he had suffered calf and Achilles tendon damage in Sunday's loss to Carlton at Optus Stadium.

The Eagles initially suspected Allen had been struck down by a plantaris injury when he collapsed innocuously behind play, requiring assistance from two trainers to leave the ground in the final quarter.

Subsequent scans revealed minor Achilles tendon damage as well as a left calf issue, however, with the club yet to put a timeframe on its co-captain returning.

"We’re relieved Oscar has not ruptured his Achilles tendon, which aligns with our medical team's initial assessment, and the good news is that surgery won't be required," general manager of football Gavin Bell said.

"Oscar is understandably disappointed by this setback, but he's a resilient individual and he's already focused on his recovery and on continuing to support and lead the team during this time.

"Our entire Club is behind Oscar, and we'll ensure he receives all the support he needs throughout his rehabilitation."

Learn More 03:59

Allen remains out of contract, with his future at the Eagles clouded after meeting with Hawthorn and speaking with Brisbane earlier this year as he weighs up his future as a restricted free agent.

The key forward joins star goalkicker Jake Waterman on the sidelines, with pressure now falling onto young key position players Jack Williams and Archer Reid as well as ruck/forward Bailey Williams.

Learn More 00:47

Dual club champion Elliot Yeo remains a month away from returning from an ankle injury, while star defender Jeremy McGovern is awaiting an outcome after his meeting with the AFL concussion panel.

The Eagles are yet to confirm the extent of Harry Edwards' injury concerns after the key defender finished Sunday 's loss against North Melbourne with a shoulder issue and ice on his hamstring.