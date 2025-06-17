Harry McKay will miss up to six weeks due to a knee injury

Harry McKay celebrates Carlton's win over Geelong in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON spearhead Harry McKay will miss up to six weeks after undergoing surgery on his knee, while Charlie Curnow is a test to face North Melbourne on Saturday.

McKay has missed the past two matches due to knee soreness after copping a knock in the dying stages of a defeat to Greater Western Sydney last month.

After meeting with a specialist, he underwent a knee arthroscope on Tuesday and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

"While a minor procedure isn't ideal for Harry, it gives him the best opportunity to return to play in the back end of the season," Blues footy boss Brad Lloyd said.

Curnow was substituted out of the 34-point win against West Coast after feeling calf tightness, with the Blues hopeful he will train later this week and be ready to face the Kangaroos at the MCG.

With Hudson O'Keeffe also ruled out for a month due to a hamstring issue, Curnow - if he's passed fit - will be one of the few tall forward options at Carlton's disposal.

Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay during Carlton's win over North Melbourne in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au reported on Monday that Lewis Young appears a likely inclusion, while uncapped youngster Harry Lemmey is also a chance to earn his AFL debut.

Tom De Koning could also be used forward if ruck Marc Pittonet is recalled.