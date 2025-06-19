Gettable co-host Cal Twomey has revealed the enormous amount of interest in Port gun Miles Bergman

Miles Bergman in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide gun Miles Bergman is being chased by "nearly every club in Victoria", according to Gettable co-host Cal Twomey.

Bergman, 23, is out of contract at the end of the season and has taken his game to another level in 2025 after a move into the midfield in recent weeks.

Twomey reported in May that the Power were prepared to present Bergman with extra long-term offers to retain him.

Speaking on Gettable on Wednesday, Twomey said the Victorian – the No.14 pick in the 2019 draft – was being targeted by almost every club in his home state.

"Miles Bergman is the man," Twomey said.

"He's got nearly every club in Victoria chasing him, as well as a huge offer on the table from Port Adelaide, eight or nine years, probably close to that seven-figure mark to stay at Port Adelaide.

Learn More 26:04

"But I do feel like the longer this goes – and that offer was made sort of 10 weeks ago now – he's clearly another one who's weighing up returning to Victoria with big interest there.

"We know the Western Bulldogs, I think they'd be prepared to go long-term to get him. Melbourne we mentioned earlier, I think Essendon would be in the running as well, St Kilda too with the Nasiah (Wanganeen-Milera) link, could it go that way with some extra bits and pieces thrown in? Geelong (too).

"I think all of these clubs are going to be right in the hunt for him and Carlton, too, if they did open up the pick for Tom De Koning, would be chasing him. Not a man without options."

Miles Bergman celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Bergman has flourished with more midfield time in recent weeks and is averaging a career-high 18.6 disposals in 2025.

"He's a gun. I've been saying this for years, he's a gun," Twomey said.

"I think people are only starting to pick up now how good this guy is because he's moved into the midfield. You don't have to be a midfielder to be a good player. He's playing everywhere."