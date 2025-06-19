Patrick Voss celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Essendon at Optus Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

STANDING up in prime time and beating the teams it should was the challenge for Fremantle, and a powerful 41-point win against Essendon on Thursday night ticked both boxes at Optus Stadium as the Dockers continued their finals charge.

Challenged briefly by a weakened Bombers side, the Dockers flexed their midfield muscle, won every quarter, and prevailed in a fifth consecutive game for the first time since 2022, winning 16.8 (104) to 9.9 (63).

DOCKERS V BOMBERS Full match details and stats

While they were able to perform below their best last week and still win, the maturing team left nothing to chance on Thursday night, suffocating the Bombers with their defence and then scoring clinically to pass 100 points for the fourth time this season.

The midfield was outstanding, led by vice-captain Caleb Serong, who lifted after the team was challenged early and sparked a six-goal run, finishing with 35 disposals, seven clearances, 10 inside 50s, and two goals in one of his best performances.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:39 Just Jackson: Big Docker’s domination Luke Jackson thrives against the Bombers with 21 disposals and three goals in a commanding performance

08:09 Highlights: Fremantle v Essendon The Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Celebration of the year? Voss goes off after stunner Patrick Voss delivers one of the most passionate celebrations of the season after scoring a pearler in the final term

00:42 Brayshaw’s banger brings plenty of noise Andy Brayshaw gets the Freo faithful roaring with a sensational move and finish as the Dockers pull away

00:47 Dons debutant dazed after laying huge tackle Bombers first-gamer Vigo Visentini pulls up worse for wear after executing a superb tackle on Matthew Johnson

00:42 ‘Gymnastics at its best’: Caddy climbs over the top Nate Caddy creates more excitement with this eye-catching speccy in the second term

01:31 Shai stirs the pot as fireworks erupt Shai Bolton gets under the Bombers’ skin to trigger a couple of heated scuffles

00:33 Serong way to the top: Star Docker dazzles Caleb Serong lights up Optus Stadium with a stunning goal, threading the needle tight along the boundary

00:41 Jackson in action: Gun ruckman running riot Luke Jackson continues his outstanding start to the game with a brilliant goal to open the second quarter

01:06 Caddy on course early with double delivery Nate Caddy helps set up a pair of goals to get the Bombers off to a strong start

20:12 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Essendon Extended highlights of the Dockers and Bombers clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Luke Jackson was handed the keys to the ruck with Sean Darcy rested and showed why he is such a formidable player in that role, controlling stoppages with 48 hitouts and 10 clearances while also pushing forward to kick three goals.

Learn More 01:39

There were stars on every line for the Dockers, with defender Jordan Clark (33 disposals) also outstanding, and key forward Josh Treacy getting back among the goals with three after a dry spell.

With significant injury issues, the Bombers were always going to struggle in the west, but they showed plenty of grit at different stages. They could not compete with the Dockers' midfield, however, losing clearances (44-26) and inside 50s (57-34) by large margins.

Learn More 08:09

Young forward Nate Caddy (15 and one goal) worked hard to impact the game all over the ground, while midfielder Jye Caldwell (32 and eight clearances) battled at the coalface. Archer May booted two goals in an impressive second game.

Jackson was a force in the first quarter, racking up seven disposals and kicking a terrific goal, but it was Essendon's midfielders who made the brighter start at his feet, reading his hitouts and winning the clearances 7-4.

Caddy was involved in both of the Bombers' early goals, working hard up the ground and then darting back to deliver the ball inside 50 as Peter Wright and Isaac Kako converted to grab an early lead.

Learn More 01:06

The Dockers steadied either side of quarter time, however, and went on a six-goal as run as their ball-movement became more direct, with Serong slotting an outstanding 50m goal from the boundary.

When Treacy converted a long-range set shot from beyond the arc, the Dockers had all the momentum and a 23-point lead as skirmishes broke out involving Freo pair Shai Bolton and Pat Voss.

Learn More 01:31

The Bombers were able to peg the margin back to 16 points at the main break, refusing to go away as Caddy took a soaring pack mark and converted before Zach Merrett found Xavier Duursma in space inside 50.

Learn More 00:42

The visitors maintained momentum to start the third term, but missed opportunities from Matt Guelfi and Jade Gresham, and a dropped mark from Archie Perkins, meant they didn't capitalise.

The way the Dockers were pressing and locking the ball in their front half, the Bombers couldn't afford to waste chances, and they were eventually punished when Fremantle went on another blistering run with three goals in three minutes, opening a 37-point lead at the last change and putting the game to bed.

Learn More 00:51

Teenage ruck fights out debut

It was a baptism of fire for 19-year-old ruckman Vigo Visentini, going head-to-head with rampaging Fremantle big man Luke Jackson as a No.1 ruckman in his debut. The Bombers would be thrilled with the fight he showed, however, and his ability to impact the contest with 17 hitouts and four clearances. Most impressive was a crunching tackle that Visentini laid on Fremantle midfielder Matt Johnson in the second quarter, coming off second best but highlighting his competitiveness. Mid-season recruit Archer May was equally impressive in his second game, kicking the first goal of his AFL career and presenting hard all night to finish with two.

Learn More 00:47

Wingman's courage pays off

Nathan O'Driscoll was playing his first game since round four after recovering from an ankle injury and showed how desperate he is to hold his spot and contribute with a diving spoil in the third quarter. O'Driscoll ran with the flight and launched courageously with Will Setterfield coming the other way to get a fist into the contest and prevent a mark. The ball spilled to Heath Chapman and ended with Caleb Serong kicking a running goal, but it was O'Driscoll who a lot of Dockers ran to when celebrating. The big moment sparked the run of goals that snuffed out the Bombers' chances.

Serong the star

Caleb Serong is having another terrific season, but the dual club champion went to another level on Thursday night and ramped up the damage he could do with the ball. After rotating forward and kicking 11 goals in the second half of last season, Serong had kicked just two this year going into Thursday night as he carried a heavy midfield load. He took his chances at Optus Stadium though, slotting a brilliant goal on the run from 50m out on the boundary. His 24 kicks were an equal career-high, and his 10 inside 50s were his second most this season. His 783m gained were well above his season average of 455.9m in a game where Luke Jackson was his only competitor for best afield honours.

Learn More 00:33

FREMANTLE 3.2 9.3 13.3 16.8 (104)

ESSENDON 2.2 6.5 6.8 9.9 (63)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 3, Jackson 3, Bolton 2, Frederick 2, Serong 2, Brayshaw, O'Driscoll, Reid, Voss

Essendon: Lual 2, May 2, Caddy, Duursma, Gresham, Kako, Wright

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Jackson, Clark, Brayshaw, Ryan, Treacy

Essendon: Caldwell, Caddy, Roberts, May, Lual, Parish

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Essendon: Duursma (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: James Aish (replaced Nat Fyfe in the fourth quarter)

Essendon: Archie Perkins (replaced Xavier Duursma at half-time)



Crowd: 37,570 at Optus Stadium