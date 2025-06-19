Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 15 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Jason Horne-Francis runs with the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER bye round, another week of big decisions for Fantasy coaches.

Adelaide, Hawthorn, Melbourne and West Coast are the teams on the bye this week, leaving coaches well-placed ahead of what shapes as the most difficult bye round in round 16.

Coaches are going early on Eagles rookie Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $293,000) and a lot are bringing Jason Horne-Francis (MID/FWD, $818,000) back, while Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,203,000) is high on the traded out list on his bye.

