Oscar Allen has undergone patella tendon surgery and won't play again this season

Oscar Allen is seen injured during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast co-captain Oscar Allen will officially miss the rest of the season after opting to undergo knee surgery while recovering from his calf and Achilles tendon injury.

Allen damaged his calf and Achilles during last week's loss to Carlton, with the Eagles initially holding out a slither of hope he could still return this year.

But that is now officially dead in the water after West Coast revealed Allen underwent patella tendon surgery on Thursday to fix an ongoing issue with his left knee.

"Oscar has been dealing with some knee soreness related to his patella tendon," Eagles general manager of football Gavin Bell said.

"After we gathered more information that he was unlikely to return this season due to his calf/Achilles injury, the decision was made by Oscar and the club for him to undergo surgery today. “By undergoing surgery as soon as possible it allows Oscar the maximum rehabilitation period to be ready for pre-season training."

The Eagles initially suspected Allen had been struck down by a plantaris injury when he collapsed innocuously behind play, requiring assistance from two trainers to leave the ground in the final quarter, but subsequent scans revealed minor Achilles tendon damage as well as a left calf issue.

Learn More 00:47

It means Allen may have played his last game for West Coast.

The 26-year-old remains out of contract, with his future at the Eagles clouded after meeting with Hawthorn and speaking with Brisbane earlier this year as he weighs up his future as a restricted free agent.

Allen has struggled for form this year, but he kicked four goals against Geelong three weeks ago in a display reminiscent of the form he displayed during his 53-goal campaign in 2023.

The key forward joins star goalkicker Jake Waterman on the sidelines, with pressure now falling onto young key position players Jack Williams and Archer Reid as well as ruck/forward Bailey Williams.

Dual club champion Elliot Yeo remains a month away from returning from an ankle injury, while star defender Jeremy McGovern is awaiting an outcome after his meeting with the AFL concussion panel.