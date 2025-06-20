The Lions have bounced back to winning ways in style with a drought-breaking victory over the Cats

Logan Morris celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Geelong in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE DANGER show, quite rightly, rolled into Geelong this week, celebrating a superstar's 350th game.

But Brisbane wasn't interested in bringing a plate to the party, kicking the first four goals of the game to leave the Cats somewhat dazed and floundering after a week of Patrick Dangerfield festivities.

CATS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

The hot start set the tone for the remainder of the game, the Lions finding holes where few can across the narrow GMHBA Stadium and picking their way through the Cats with ease to record a thumping 41-point win on Friday night, 14.8 (92) to 6.15 (51).

It was Brisbane's first victory at Kardinia Park since 2003 – a game which featured Geelong coach Chris Scott in Brisbane colours – and sent a reminder to the rest of the competition that the reigning premier is very much still in the mix despite some patchy form, thank you very much.

Geelong's disposal in the first quarter left much to be desired, Brisbane leaving the perfect teasing distance to tempt the Cats into dangerous kicks into the corridor, which were picked off with relish.

Even the normally dead-eye Gryan Miers was struggling to hit a target, while at the other end of the field, the Lions were dobbing goals with ease.

Brisbane's backline was without Jack Payne (patella) and late withdrawal Darcy Gardiner (illness), but such was the pressure applied further afield, Harris Andrews and Brandon Starcevich were able to pick off Geelong's forward-50 entries under minimal heat.

The Cats had appeared to have made some headway in at least equalising the contest in the second quarter, but didn't take advantage of their opportunities in attack, and the margin drifted out to 23 at half-time.

The emergency glass was broken when Dangerfield was thrown into the middle in the second half of the second term, immediately wheeling out of the centre with ball in hand, but it didn't have the desired effect, the Cats with just three majors to the main break.

Cam Rayner's nickname is (affectionately) Pumbaa, but he was the Lion King on Friday night, simply imperious around the ground, his power at the contest second to none and kicking 3.2 as a cherry on top.

Hugh McCluggage cut through the turf with ease as the Lions took control in the second half, while Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft worked hard at the coalface.

As for Dangerfield, it was a dirty night for the Geelong champion, looking uncharacteristically rushed in front of goal, kicking three behinds from his 15 touches as the team managed 3.10 after half-time.

Jeremy Cameron continued his odd run of form, not quite looking 100 per cent in his ball-handling but still managing to kick four goals, while Bailey Smith's disposal was the only thing to let him down amid his 28 disposals and hard running.

Starcevich continued his successful return from his long break with concussion, and was only subbed out due to cramp.

Joe who?

There was a justifiable question over just how Brisbane was going to cover the loss of retired spearhead Joe Daniher, but after 10 goals in two weeks, Logan Morris has well and truly stamped his claim as a (somewhat undersized) leader of the forward line. The 20-year-old was a constant threat in the air and at ground level, and has now well and truly seen off Sam Taylor/Jack Buckley and Jack Henry in successive weeks.

How to dismantle the Cats?

The general stats were relatively even at three-quarter time, despite Brisbane leading by 32 points. Aside from the scoreboard, the one clear disparity was uncontested possessions, with the Lions also leading that count by 32. Their ball movement on the outside was sublime, picking apart the Cats with ease, and their goal accuracy was first class.

The "third wheel" leading the way

Fans and pundits alike have become enamoured with Geelong's new "dash brothers" combination of Max Holmes and Bailey Smith, but it's arguably the form and hard work of Tom Atkins on the inside that's allowing the pair to thrive. When the game was in the balance in the first half, it was the tenaciousness of the AFL's leading tackler that kept the Cats somewhat in touch, rather than the host of more feted superstars on the list. Not content with winning his own footy, Atkins also kept dual Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale to 17 touches, while winning 21 and eight clearances of his own.

GEELONG 1.3 3.5 5.10 6.15 (51)

BRISBANE 4.2 7.4 11.6 14.8 (92)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 4, Neale, Miers

Brisbane: Morris 5, Rayner 3, Lohmann 2, Wilmot, McCluggage, W.Ashcroft, L.Ashcroft

BEST

Geelong: Smith, Atkins, Cameron, Holmes

Brisbane: Rayner, Morris, Dunkley, McCluggage, Zorko, W.Ashcroft



INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Brisbane: Nil



LATE CHANGES

Geelong: Nil

Brisbane: Darcy Gardiner (illness) replaced by Bruce Reville

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Ollie Henry (replaced Mitch Duncan in the third quarter)

Brisbane: Bruce Reville (replaced Brandon Starcevich in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 35,367 at GMHBA Stadium