Injuries have dogged Lachie Weller's career so he plans to enjoy his milestone game

Lachie Weller with fans after the round four match between Gold Coast and Adelaide at People First Stadium, April 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH almost five years passing since his 100th game, there is no chance Lachie Weller is taking Sunday’s milestone for granted.

Gold Coast's dashing wingman will run out for his 150th match on Sunday against Greater Western Sydney – a mark he concedes he wasn’t sure he'd reach.

Since hitting triple figures against North Melbourne in 2020, so much has changed for Weller; he now has two children and has come back from two ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments.

Even playing this game against the Giants has been the result of eight weeks of rehabilitation following a recurrent hamstring injury.

And the 29-year-old told AFL.com.au he would make the most of it.

Lachie Weller during the round three match between Melbourne and Gold Coast at the MCG, March 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm definitely proud, given my journey," Weller said.

"Any milestone is worth celebrating. I get to run out with my kids for the first time, that's bucket list stuff, something I've always wanted to do, so I’m really looking forward to doing that."

Not only will he have Marloe and Rudy alongside him, Weller will have his partner, parents and other family in Sydney to celebrate.

Going through rehab has been an all-too-familiar tale for the Tasmanian over the past four years, undergoing knee reconstructions in 2022 and 2023.

"I'm sick of rehab," he laughed.

"I probably took the extra couple of weeks given it was my second hamstring this year, so I'm cherry ripe.

Lachie Weller is injured during the round 12 match between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at TIO Stadium, June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"Multiple times when you're on the sidelines you think you can’t play footy again and you think 'is this really for me? Should I finish up?'

"To keep playing and be out there, I'm really proud of myself to keep pushing through those days.

"I'm excited for the weekend."