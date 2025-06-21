SYDNEY has managed to keep its season alive despite woeful kicking at goal, getting past Port Adelaide 9.17 (71) to 7.10 (52) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.
Both clubs now sit on 24 premiership points, two wins and percentage out of the eight but with their seasons alive.
The contest could have almost been over by the end of the first quarter if the Swans had kicked straight, but their 1.6 kept the Power in it despite going goalless for the term.
Sydney continued to dominate, and continued to miss the goals, through the second quarter, holding an 18-point lead at half-time that should have been at least double the margin.
The longer the game went the more the Swans failed to take their chances, but Port was failing just as convincingly at taking chances of its own to get back in the match.
Another 1.6 in the third quarter to the Power's 2.2 saw Sydney take a far from convincing 16-point advantage into the final term.
Fortunes finally changed when play resumed, with Isaac Heeney and Will Hayward curling set shots through from 45 degree angles, while Mitch Georgiades missed a simpler chance at the other end.
A late goal gifted to Hayden McLean ensured the win.
PORT ADELAIDE 0.2 2.4 4.6 7.10 (52)
SYDNEY 1.6 4.10 5.16 9.17 (71)
GOALS
Port Adelaide: Rioli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Butters, Byrne-Jones, Powell-Pepper, Richards
Sydney: Hayward 3, Heeney 2, McInerney, Blakey, McLean, Campbell
BEST
Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Burgoyne, Powell-Pepper
Sydney: Heeney, Grundy, Blakey, Mills, McInerney,
INJURIES
Port Adelaide: Bergman (shoulder)
Sydney: TBC
SUBSTITUTES
Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson, replaced Jordon Sweet in the third quarter
Sydney: Riley Bice, replaced Aaron Francis at three-quarter time
Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval