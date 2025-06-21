Returning stars put Sydney back near its best despite shocking shots at goal

Will Hayward celebrates during the round 15 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval, June 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has managed to keep its season alive despite woeful kicking at goal, getting past Port Adelaide 9.17 (71) to 7.10 (52) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Both clubs now sit on 24 premiership points, two wins and percentage out of the eight but with their seasons alive.

The contest could have almost been over by the end of the first quarter if the Swans had kicked straight, but their 1.6 kept the Power in it despite going goalless for the term.

Sydney continued to dominate, and continued to miss the goals, through the second quarter, holding an 18-point lead at half-time that should have been at least double the margin.

The longer the game went the more the Swans failed to take their chances, but Port was failing just as convincingly at taking chances of its own to get back in the match.

Another 1.6 in the third quarter to the Power's 2.2 saw Sydney take a far from convincing 16-point advantage into the final term.

Fortunes finally changed when play resumed, with Isaac Heeney and Will Hayward curling set shots through from 45 degree angles, while Mitch Georgiades missed a simpler chance at the other end.

A late goal gifted to Hayden McLean ensured the win.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:33 Powell-Pepper's late sizzler gives Port one to cheer The Power work the footy out of the middle in a flash and Sam Powell-Pepper finishes the work with a terrific strike

01:00 The Chad blazes by to punish Power Chad Warner takes off at his typical blistering speed from half-back and assists Braeden Campbell

01:05 Hayward's not wayward: Will flicks through a quick two Will Hayward nails a pair of goals in quick succession to end a bad run of behinds for the Swans

00:50 Don't give JHF this much space Jason Horne-Francis punishes the Sydney defence after this quick crumb and snap

00:37 The Lizard slots one as cool as ever Nick Blakey is rewarded for his double effort as he strolls in for an easy goal

PORT ADELAIDE 0.2 2.4 4.6 7.10 (52)

SYDNEY 1.6 4.10 5.16 9.17 (71)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Rioli, Horne-Francis, Georgiades, Butters, Byrne-Jones, Powell-Pepper, Richards

Sydney: Hayward 3, Heeney 2, McInerney, Blakey, McLean, Campbell

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Burgoyne, Powell-Pepper

Sydney: Heeney, Grundy, Blakey, Mills, McInerney,

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Bergman (shoulder)

Sydney: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson, replaced Jordon Sweet in the third quarter

Sydney: Riley Bice, replaced Aaron Francis at three-quarter time

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval