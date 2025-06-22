Adam Treloar leaves Marvel Stadium after the Western Bulldogs' win over Richmond in R15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs hold "significant concern" over yet another calf injury suffered by midfielder Adam Treloar, which forced the reigning All-Australian to be substituted out of Sunday's victory over Richmond in the second quarter.

It's the third calf setback Treloar has faced this season, having initially hurt himself in January before suffering yet another month-long interruption in May.

BULLDOGS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

The Dogs said during the match that Treloar was dealing with "calf tightness", but coach Luke Beveridge said the fact it was yet another soft tissue injury heightened the club's fears for the 32-year-old midfielder.

"He's had a fair few over the journey," Beveridge said after his side's 79-point win.

"For us to sub him out that early in the game, there's a degree of significant concern. As usual, it's difficult to tell the extent of the injury. We'll obviously report in pretty quickly once the experts know."

Treloar had spent a significant amount of time getting treated for the injury during the second quarter of the Dogs' convincing win, with the veteran eventually subbed out having initially tried to return to the action.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 16:45 Beveridge post-match, R15: 'There's a degree of significant concern' Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 15’s match against Richmond

09:29 Yze post-match, R15: 'The second quarter just wasn't to standard' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 15’s match against Western Bulldogs

02:08 Smooth-moving Bont a cut above the rest Marcus Bontempelli taught the young Tiger cubs a ball-winning lesson under the roof

01:45 Darcy bags five to help bury Tigers The Richmond back six had no answers for the 208cm tall on his way to another five-goal haul

08:08 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Richmond The Bulldogs and Tigers clash in round 15 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:29 Dog left worse for wear after Nank's tough tackle Lachlan McNeil comes off the ground looking sore after wearing a strong Toby Nankervis tackle

00:51 Lynch leads the line with lively pair Tom Lynch gives the Tigers fans a couple of goals to cheer in the third quarter following some strong marks and finishes

00:46 'Like a circus trick': Young Bulldog's freakish assist Joel Freijah offers another glimpse of his exciting potential with a deft kick that sets up a goal for Lachlan McNeil

01:09 Tough Tiger kneed by Naughton, not once, but twice Nick Vlastuin has been sent for a HIA after copping a second knee to the head by the same culprit in Aaron Naughton

00:52 ‘No one near him’: Tigers blasted as Darcy all alone Sam Darcy is afforded too much space in the second quarter and punishes a couple of ‘catastrophic Richmond’ errors

00:25 ‘Made him earn it’: Lynch spoil clobbers gutsy Dog Tom Lynch arrives late to the marking contest collecting Tim English sitting in the hole

00:39 Brilliant Bont takes less than a minute to go bang Marcus Bontempelli wastes no time in snapping the opener from the top of the goal square

Beveridge said he recognised that Treloar was struggling early in the match and said the club's medical staff wouldn't take any risks.

"I picked that up pretty quickly actually. No one is allowed to hobble. It doesn't matter who they are. He's been a really, really influential player for us and the questions start being asked pretty quickly," Beveridge said.

"Some of the lads, and Adam is one of those, is such a proud player. Sometimes they want to work through discomfort and sometimes they're not sure and can't differentiate between discomfort and injury.

"Once he came off, the boys assessed him, strapped him up – that's what he was after – he tried it out, but he was incapacitated and we had to take him off. That will never last long, any hobble gets eradicated pretty quickly for our 18 on the field."

Learn More 16:45

Bulldogs defender James O'Donnell also sat out the entire final quarter with adductor tightness, but the club is confident he will be fine to face Sydney at the SCG despite a quick five-day turnaround ahead of Friday night's clash.

"We were conservative," Beveridge said. "We play Friday against Sydney. We felt that we'd be better equipped to get him off and sit him down and start to recover. We think he's going to be OK, it's just a bit of tightness. I don't think there's any significant injury at this stage."

Marcus Bontempelli (36 disposals, three goals) and Sam Darcy (19 disposals, five goals) both dominated on Sunday, particularly in the second quarter when the Dogs kicked seven unanswered majors to lay the foundations for the thrashing.

Richmond coach Adem Yze said his side's inability to make the most of a decent first term perhaps led to the side's downfall after the quarter time break.

Learn More 05:47

"The second quarter just wasn't to standard," he said.

"That's been a couple of weeks in a row where we've started OK and just didn't maximise our opportunities at the start. I think we had eight shots on goal in the first quarter and ended up with two goals. We just felt like that affected our spirit.

"We looked like we were working so hard to get our opportunities and their execution in the first quarter ... they had less chances, but made more of each one. It felt like we should've been in a better position at quarter time and whether that's affected our spirit ... our second quarter, we just lost our way."

Darcy's importance was key throughout the game, with the big forward also taking eight marks to go with his 19 disposals and five goals.

Learn More 09:29

Richmond left Noah Balta on him throughout the entirety of the match, as Ben Miller was doing a fine job on fellow Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton, with Yze saying Balta didn't play to his usual standards.

"He's a star. It's obviously great to see him back out there. Watching him last week, he obviously kept me up at night a few times," Yze said of Darcy.

"We left Noah on him for the entire game. Ben Miller did a great job on Aaron Naughton and Aaron is an A-grade forward. The decision around that, we'll just live by.

"Noah's had a tough season, he's gone in and out, but to play against these players he's got to get better at it. He'll know that he didn't play to his standard today.

"He's going to come up against very good forwards every week. At times, he'll play really well. Other times, those forwards will get the better of him and today they did."