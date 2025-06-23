The coaches' votes for the round 15 games are in

Noah Anderson in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NOAH Anderson, Caleb Serong and Ed Richards have jumped into the top four in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, but Geelong star Bailey Smith has retained the lead after 15 rounds.

Anderson (nine votes), Serong (eight) and Richards (eight) all had big games in round 15, with Smith - who did not poll in the Cats' loss to Brisbane - now leading the Gold Coast captain by just two votes.

Fremantle ruck Luke Jackson edged out Serong to be best on ground in the Dockers' win over Essendon and was one of three players to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend along with North Melbourne midfielder Tom Powell, Collingwood ruckman Darcy Cameron and Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli.

Collingwood star Nick Daicos picked up eight votes in his side's win over St Kilda, despite copping a heavy tag, to move to eighth spot on the leaderboard.

Harris Andrews and Logan Morris (eight votes each) were best on for the Lions against the Cats, while Isaac Heeney and Brodie Grundy (nine votes each) led the way for Sydney in its win over Port Adelaide.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Fremantle v Essendon

10 Luke Jackson FRE

8 Caleb Serong FRE

5 Luke Ryan FRE

3 Jordan Clark FRE

3 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

1 Heath Chapman FRE

Geelong v Brisbane

8 Harris Andrews BL

8 Logan Morris BL

5 Cameron Rayner BL

5 Will Ashcroft BL

2 Hugh McCluggage BL

1 Zac Bailey BL

1 Tom Atkins GEEL

Carlton v North Melbourne

10 Tom Powell NMFC

5 Luke Parker NMFC

4 Colby McKercher NMFC

4 Harry Sheezel NMFC

3 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC

3 Toby Pink NMFC

1 Sam Docherty CARL

Port Adelaide v Sydney

9 Isaac Heeney SYD

9 Brodie Grundy SYD

6 Callum Mills SYD

3 Justin McInerney SYD

2 Nick Blakey SYD

1 Zak Butters PORT

Collingwood v St Kilda

10 Darcy Cameron COLL

8 Nick Daicos COLL

6 Patrick Lipinski COLL

2 Cooper Sharman STK

2 Callum Wilkie STK

1 Rowan Marshall STK

1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast

9 Noah Anderson GCFC

6 Tom Green GWS

6 Touk Miller GCFC

5 Bailey Humphrey GCFC

2 Finn Callaghan GWS

2 Matt Rowell GCFC

Western Bulldogs v Richmond

10 Marcus Bontempelli WB

8 Ed Richards WB

6 Sam Darcy WB

3 Tim English WB

2 Rory Lobb WB

1 Matt Kennedy WB

LEADERBOARD

66 Bailey Smith GEEL

64 Noah Anderson GCFC

62 Caleb Serong FRE

59 Ed Richards WB

58 Jordan Dawson ADEL

58 Tristan Xerri NMFC

54 Max Gawn MELB

53 Nick Daicos COLL

52 Connor Rozee PORT

51 Hugh McCluggage BL

49 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

49 Max Holmes GEEL

47 Zak Butters PORT

45 Steele Sidebottom COLL

43 Josh Daicos COLL

43 Touk Miller GCFC

41 Lachie Neale BL

40 Zach Merrett ESS

38 Tom Liberatore WB

38 Nic Martin ESS

37 George Hewett CARL

37 Luke Jackson FRE

36 Jesse Hogan GWS