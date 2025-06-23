Noah Anderson in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast at Engie Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NOAH Anderson, Caleb Serong and Ed Richards have jumped into the top four in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, but Geelong star Bailey Smith has retained the lead after 15 rounds.

Anderson (nine votes), Serong (eight) and Richards (eight) all had big games in round 15, with Smith - who did not poll in the Cats' loss to Brisbane - now leading the Gold Coast captain by just two votes.

Fremantle ruck Luke Jackson edged out Serong to be best on ground in the Dockers' win over Essendon and was one of three players to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend along with North Melbourne midfielder Tom Powell, Collingwood ruckman Darcy Cameron and Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli.

Collingwood star Nick Daicos picked up eight votes in his side's win over St Kilda, despite copping a heavy tag, to move to eighth spot on the leaderboard.

Harris Andrews and Logan Morris (eight votes each) were best on for the Lions against the Cats, while Isaac Heeney and Brodie Grundy (nine votes each) led the way for Sydney in its win over Port Adelaide.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Fremantle v Essendon

10 Luke Jackson FRE
8 Caleb Serong FRE
5 Luke Ryan FRE
3 Jordan Clark FRE
3 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
1 Heath Chapman FRE

Geelong v Brisbane

8 Harris Andrews BL
8 Logan Morris BL
5 Cameron Rayner BL
5 Will Ashcroft BL
2 Hugh McCluggage BL
1 Zac Bailey BL
1 Tom Atkins GEEL

Carlton v North Melbourne

10 Tom Powell NMFC
5 Luke Parker NMFC
4 Colby McKercher NMFC
4 Harry Sheezel NMFC
3 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
3 Toby Pink NMFC
1 Sam Docherty CARL

Port Adelaide v Sydney

9 Isaac Heeney SYD
9 Brodie Grundy SYD
6 Callum Mills SYD
3 Justin McInerney SYD
2 Nick Blakey SYD
1 Zak Butters PORT

Collingwood v St Kilda

10 Darcy Cameron COLL
8 Nick Daicos COLL
6 Patrick Lipinski COLL
2 Cooper Sharman STK
2 Callum Wilkie STK
1 Rowan Marshall STK
1 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast

9 Noah Anderson GCFC
6 Tom Green GWS
6 Touk Miller GCFC
5 Bailey Humphrey GCFC
2 Finn Callaghan GWS
2 Matt Rowell GCFC

Western Bulldogs v Richmond

10 Marcus Bontempelli WB
8 Ed Richards WB
6 Sam Darcy WB
3 Tim English WB
2 Rory Lobb WB
1 Matt Kennedy WB

LEADERBOARD

66 Bailey Smith GEEL
64 Noah Anderson GCFC
62 Caleb Serong FRE
59 Ed Richards WB
58 Jordan Dawson ADEL
58 Tristan Xerri NMFC
54 Max Gawn MELB
53 Nick Daicos COLL
52 Connor Rozee PORT
51 Hugh McCluggage BL
49 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
49 Max Holmes GEEL
47 Zak Butters PORT
45 Steele Sidebottom COLL
43 Josh Daicos COLL
43 Touk Miller GCFC
41 Lachie Neale BL
40 Zach Merrett ESS
38 Tom Liberatore WB
38 Nic Martin ESS
37 George Hewett CARL
37 Luke Jackson FRE
36 Jesse Hogan GWS