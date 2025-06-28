Follow all the action from Saturday's round 16 games

HAWTHORN continues its push for a top-four finish with a clash against North Melbourne in Launceston.

The Hawks recorded two important wins before their bye to improve to 9-5 and solidify their spot in the top eight.

Awaiting the Hawks in Launceston is an improving Kangaroos side coming off its fourth win of the season.

The Roos stunned Carlton last week, continuing what has been a better run of form.

Both teams have made just one change, with Cam Mackenzie back for the Hawks in place of Henry Hustwaite, while Wil Dawson comes in for the Roos after Charlie Comben's shoulder injury.

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell

North Melbourne: Robert Hansen jnr

Collingwood will look to extend its buffer atop the ladder when it hosts West Coast on Saturday night.

The Magpies are premiership favourites and have won six consecutive matches ahead of the clash at Marvel Stadium.

They overcame St Kilda last week to improve their win-loss record to 12-2.

The Eagles are at the opposite end of the ladder, sitting at 1-13 coming off their bye.



Billy Frampton (calf) and Beau McCreery (hamstring) are missing for the Pies, with Charlie West to debut and Charlie Dean in for his first game of 2025.

Oscar Allen and Tyrell Dewar are out injured for the Eagles, with Brady Hough and debutant Jobe Shanahan included.

Gold Coast v Melbourne at People First Stadium, 1.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton

Melbourne: Harry Sharp