There's still plenty to work on for the Suns, says coach Damien Hardwick

Gold Coast players celebrate a win during round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick says Gold Coast has some areas for improvement to get from “good to great” following Saturday’s 19-point win over Melbourne.

For the second week in succession the Suns were heavily outscored in the final term, but unlike six days earlier against Greater Western Sydney where they were over-run, were able to hold off the Demons to collect four premiership points.

SUNS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The game went through dramatic momentum swings after Gold Coast stormed to a 36-point advantage at quarter-time.

They led by 46 at the last change and then conceded five final quarter goals as the visitors gave themselves an outside sniff of springing a huge upset.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:19 Full post-match, R16: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 16’s match against Melbourne

06:24 Full post-match, R16: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Gold Coast

08:15 Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Pickett provides spark with dash and class Kysaiah Pickett gives Melbourne an important major with a brilliant finish on the run

01:00 Reckless May hit sparks massive all-out brawl Ben Ainsworth recovers to kick a major after some late Steven May contact ignites a huge scuffle in the third term

00:37 Pickett pearler sees Dees hit back Kysaiah Pickett shows his class with a brilliant rove and finish on the run

00:46 King of the pack pulls down a pearler Ben King takes a strong contested grab before kicking truly for goal

00:51 Fierce Fiorini bump sees Petty enter HIA protocols Brayden Fiorni may have a case to answer following this bump on Harrison Petty

00:33 ‘That’s a week to the ump!’: Dee rocked by umpire’s elbow Harvey Langford is sent to the bench to be assessed and bandaged up after copping some bizarre contact from an umpire

00:32 Suns skipper cops blow from Kozzy Kysaiah Pickett gives away a free kick for this strike to the midriff off the ball

With his team now back in the top eight, Hardwick said 80 percent of their performance was good, but the other 20 “needs work”.

“We have too many errors that cost us goals,” Hardwick said.

“I thought we should have been 10 goals up at three-quarter-time. Unfortunately, when you let an experienced side such as Melbourne back in, they can get a run on and that’s what happened at the end.

“We let the game unfold and it was a disappointing finish.

“We’ll acknowledge that we won the game, but we’ve got some work-ons, absolutely.”

Learn More 07:19

The Suns led by 22 points at the final change against the Giants last weekend, but conceded eight goals to three to lose by seven points.

This wasn’t quite as dramatic, but a warning sign for a team trying to make the first Finals appearance in club history.

“It’s the good to great we’re after,” Hardwick said.

“We’re a good side. Great sides, that doesn’t happen. You don’t give up 5.6 in the final quarter from 12 (16) entries.

“The important thing is we got the win. The next most important thing is the growth that comes from that last quarter.

“We let a side back in a game we firmly had control of.”

Learn More 08:15

Hardwick’s counterpart Simon Goodwin was equally frustrated, but for different reasons, following his team’s “unacceptable” first quarter.

After trailing heavily at the first change, Melbourne overcame the loss of both Blake Howes and Harrison Petty to concussion before half-time to throw a late scare into the Suns.

Goodwin said there was a “level of frustration” with the result.

Learn More 06:24

“You sit here with mixed emotions,” he said.

“That first quarter was unacceptable in terms of our ability to win the ball, our ability to pressure the ball, our ability to get our hands on the ball.

“Gold Coast were unbelievable, but we were miles off early in the game and clearly that was the game.

“At quarter time you’re 37-1 down and we could have been more down.

“You sit here the last three quarters really proud of the group. The grit, two players down with concussion, the ability to fight … and you see a team grow.

“You walk away with a disappointing result in an outcome-based sport. It’s frustrating.”

Learn More 01:00

Earlier in the day, veteran defender Jake Lever had 17 disposals, that included 13 marks, in Casey’s nine-point VFL loss to the Suns after he was demoted during the week.

Goodwin said the key defender was sent back to the reserves to gain some confidence after an injury-interrupted start to his 2025.

“Since he came back (against Sydney in round 11) his form hasn’t quite been to the level.

“The mindset was to get him to go back to feel really strong about his footy … and he did take a step forward today.

“He’s a highly, highly valued member of our team and of our club and we want to get him back in the team as quick as possible.”