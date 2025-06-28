The Match Review findings for Friday night's round 16 game are in

Aaron Francis in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S Aaron Francis is set to miss next week's clash against Fremantle after being offered a one-match ban for striking.

Francis, who was also fined twice for engaging in a melee/wrestle, struck Lachie Bramble in the body in the third quarter of the Swans' nine-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, medium impact and body contact, resulting in the one-match ban.

Francis and Rory Lobb were both fined twice for engaging in a melee/wrestle.

Swans forward Tom Papley was fined for instigating a melee/wrestle, while Isaac Heeney was fined for striking.