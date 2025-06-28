Aaron Francis in action during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S Aaron Francis is set to miss next week's clash against Fremantle after being offered a one-match ban for striking.

Francis, who was also fined twice for engaging in a melee/wrestle, struck Lachie Bramble in the body in the third quarter of the Swans' nine-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, medium impact and body contact, resulting in the one-match ban.

00:54

Dog down after Swan’s stinging blow as Heeney hits five

Lachlan Bramble is left worse for wear after copping some heavy contact from Aaron Francis, while Isaac Heeney goes on to kick goal number five

Francis and Rory Lobb were both fined twice for engaging in a melee/wrestle.

Swans forward Tom Papley was fined for instigating a melee/wrestle, while Isaac Heeney was fined for striking. 