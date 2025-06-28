SYDNEY'S Aaron Francis is set to miss next week's clash against Fremantle after being offered a one-match ban for striking.
Francis, who was also fined twice for engaging in a melee/wrestle, struck Lachie Bramble in the body in the third quarter of the Swans' nine-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.
The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, medium impact and body contact, resulting in the one-match ban.
Francis and Rory Lobb were both fined twice for engaging in a melee/wrestle.
Swans forward Tom Papley was fined for instigating a melee/wrestle, while Isaac Heeney was fined for striking.