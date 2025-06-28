Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GOLD Coast is back into the top eight, holding off a spirited final quarter comeback from Melbourne to win by 19 points at People First Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Demons were fresh off the bye but looked like they were still in holiday mode early on, as the Suns charged to a 36-point quarter-time lead on the way to a 15.14 (104) to 12.13 (85) win.

SUNS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Gold Coast and pushed it back into the eight with a game in hand.

In the same week he signed a two-year contract extension, Matt Rowell showed just why there was so much interest in his signature with a best on ground performance.

Learn More 08:15

The inside midfield ace hunted the ball like a hungry animal, finishing with 24 disposals that included 12 clearances and nine score involvements. He also laid 11 tackles.

Rowell had plenty of help, with Sam Flanders, John Noble and Touk Miller all highly involved.

Leading by 46 points at the last change, Gold Coast looked like careering away to a percentage-boosting win, but Melbourne rallied, kicking five goals to reduce the margin before Ben King’s third goal sealed the premiership points.

Simon Goodwin’s men will rue a diabolical first quarter, which was as bad a 30 minutes as there’s been in the competition this season.

The Demons’ pressure was lacklustre at best, and at times non-existent, as the Suns ran roughshod to establish a six goal lead.

It could have, and probably should have, been greater, with the hosts dominating the inside 50s 22-6, yet managing just five goals from 12 scoring shots.

Learn More 00:33

They punished the Demons on turnover, finding spare players at will, as Noble and Wil Powell, along with the midfield brigade, chained possessions together to create scoring chances.

Bailey Humphrey’s rundown tackle on Kysaiah Pickett in the middle of the ground showed the home team’s desperation.

Things changed in the second quarter and not surprisingly it was Max Gawn and Jack Viney leading the way, as the Demons ramped up their intensity and ate into the margin.

They got within 18 points early in the third quarter, but the Suns wrestled back control with a six-goal term.

There was some spice between the teams throughout the day, particularly following a stray Steven May arm that clipped Ben Ainsworth over the head during the third term.

Learn More 01:00

King came charging in to remonstrate, bringing players in from both sides to get involved in the scrap.

If Melbourne showed as much intent during the first term as it did in the altercation, it might have had a chance to snatch victory late in the match.

An incident for the MRO

Michael Christian will have at least one incident to review following a second quarter collision between Brayden Fiorini and Harrison Petty that left the Demon concussed and out of the game. With a loose ball sitting at Melbourne’s half forward line, both players put their head over the ball in an attempt to gather it, with Fiorini turning his body side on and making contact with Petty’s head. The tall forward was helped from the field and was did not return after failing his head injury assessment.

Learn More 00:51

A ’nearly’ day for Jake Melksham

Jake Melksham was a whisker away from having one of the great days of the season. After having almost no ball inside Melbourne’s forward 50 in the first quarter, the veteran brought his team back into the game in the second, kicking three long range goals. As the match wore on in the second half, Melksham kept creating opportunities but began suffering from cramp and battled with his set shots. He added a fourth and fifth in the final term, finishing with 5.6 in an exceptional display.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:19 Full post-match, R16: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 16’s match against Melbourne

06:24 Full post-match, R16: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Gold Coast

08:15 Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Pickett provides spark with dash and class Kysaiah Pickett gives Melbourne an important major with a brilliant finish on the run

01:00 Reckless May hit sparks massive all-out brawl Ben Ainsworth recovers to kick a major after some late Steven May contact ignites a huge scuffle in the third term

00:37 Pickett pearler sees Dees hit back Kysaiah Pickett shows his class with a brilliant rove and finish on the run

00:46 King of the pack pulls down a pearler Ben King takes a strong contested grab before kicking truly for goal

00:51 Fierce Fiorini bump sees Petty enter HIA protocols Brayden Fiorni may have a case to answer following this bump on Harrison Petty

00:33 ‘That’s a week to the ump!’: Dee rocked by umpire’s elbow Harvey Langford is sent to the bench to be assessed and bandaged up after copping some bizarre contact from an umpire

00:32 Suns skipper cops blow from Kozzy Kysaiah Pickett gives away a free kick for this strike to the midriff off the ball

GOLD COAST 5.7 8.9 14.11 15.14 (104)

MELBOURNE 0.1 5.3 7.7 12.13 (85)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 3, Walter 2, Long 2, Ainsworth 2, Humphrey 2, Read, Miller, Jeffrey, Budarick

Melbourne: Melksham 5, Pickett 3, Fritsch 2, Petty, Gawn

BEST

Gold Coast: Rowell, Noble, Miller, Flanders, Humphrey, Fiorini

Melbourne: Pickett, Melksham, Petracca, Rivers, Viney

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

Melbourne: Blake Howes (concussion), Harrison Petty (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton (replaced Bailey Humphrey during the fourth quarter)

Melbourne: Harry Sharp (replaced Howes during the second quarter)

Crowd: 13,064 at People First Stadium