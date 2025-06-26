Newly re-signed Suns star Matt Rowell tells Michael Whiting why this was the first time he'd had to make a big contract call

Matt Rowell ahead of Gold Coast's clash with Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS the first time in his six years at Gold Coast that Matt Rowell genuinely considered heading back to Victoria.

However, following a long and deliberate process, the 24-year-old inked a two-year contract extension with the Suns this week, saying he had "unfinished business".

Speaking to AFL.com.au just hours after the official announcement of his new deal, the former No.1 draft pick said he had a lot to weigh up before deciding to stay at Carrara until the end of 2027.

"There was a bit of a lure (to go home)," Rowell said.

"It was the first time coming out of contract that I really had a good think about it.

"With family back home and mates there's always a bit of a lure … there was a bit to weigh up.

"It took a while because I really like to think things through and really make sure I know the pros and cons of everything.

"I'm glad I took my time and I'm really happy with the decision."

Matt Rowell (right) celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's win over Sydney in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Rowell met with Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs last off-season as he tested the market.

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge spoke about their meeting at the weekend, asking "why wouldn't you?" when quizzed about meeting opposition stars.

Rowell got on well with the 2016 premiership coach, saying they had "similarities, personality-wise", but it wasn't enough to lure him south.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said Rowell called him earlier in the week to confirm he was staying put.

The inside midfield ace said his decision was a mixture of head and heart – and something else.

"It was more going with my gut and feeling where my heart lies as well," Rowell said.

"It's really a combination of looking at the foundation of a club and where it's at, but then also the connection I feel as well.

"I go with my gut on most things. Usually that steers me – my heart and my gut.

"It was definitely a feeling, as well as looking at some actual things.

"I'm really excited what this group can do.

"I've got some really good mates here I love playing with. I felt like if I was to leave it would be a bit of unfinished business.

"I'm really keen to get some success at this club and play some finals and I feel like we're on a good trajectory to do that."

Rowell said his parents and two sisters had been nothing but supportive during his process and were "stoked" when he informed them he'd be staying in Queensland.