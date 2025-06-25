Gold Coast locks in star midfielder Matt Rowell until 2027, ahead of his free agency season

Matt Rowell celebrates Gold Coast's win over Melbourne in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has confirmed midfielder Matt Rowell will remain at the Suns for at least a further two years, announcing his contract extension on Thursday morning.

As reported by AFL.com.au at the weekend, Rowell has inked a deal that keeps him at Carrara until the end of 2027 when he will enter free agency.

The 24-year-old knocked back huge interest from Victorian clubs after he met with Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs over the past off-season.

After racking up 25 Brownlow Medal votes last year, Rowell is in the midst of another wonderful season.

The former No.1 draft pick is averaging 25 disposals, that includes eight clearances, along with eight tackles as part of Gold Coast’s 8-5 record.

Rowell was always prepared to take his time with the decision, telling AFL.com.au earlier in the year he was “focussed on winning games of footy”.

More to come