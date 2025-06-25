Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Tom Liberatore, Brody Mihocek and Joel Bowden. Pictures: AFL Photos/@JoelBowden2020 Facebook

LIBBA TO GO ON

TOM LIBERATORE is set to play on for a 16th season at the Western Bulldogs in 2026.

The 33-year-old is set to become just the 15th player in the club's history to reach 250 games next Thursday night against North Melbourne.

That milestone will mean the Liberatores – Tom and his father Tony – will become just the second father-son pairing to player 250 games each for the same club, joining Essendon greats Ken and Dustin Fletcher.

Liberatore is yet to sign a deal for 2026, but the Western Bulldogs have indicated they will re-sign him in the coming months.

The 2014 Charles Sutton medallist was at the crossroads in 2018 when he ruptured his second anterior cruciate ligament, but the inside midfielder has played some of his best football since then, finishing top- hree in four of the past five best and fairest counts.

Liberatore has played all 14 games to start 2025 and is understood to be keen to extend his career for as long as possible. – Josh Gabelich

Learn More 26:42

PIES MAKE MIHOCEK OFFER

COLLINGWOOD has tabled a one-year offer to forward Brody Mihocek as the premiership Pie looks to play on.

Mihocek's late start to his career – he debuted as a 25-year-old out of the VFL – has the 2023 flag winner keen to go on as he continues to hit the scoreboard at Collingwood.

The offer from the Magpies would take him through to the end of 2026, with Mihocek among the group of veterans at the club looking to play on past this year.

Mihocek, 32, has kicked 24 goals from 12 games this year and will play the 150th game of his career when Collingwood takes on West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

As AFL.com.au revealed earlier this month, the Pies are also in talks on a one-year extension for champion midfielder Scott Pendlebury, with Steele Sidebottom, Jeremy Howe, Mason Cox, Jamie Elliott and Will Hoskin-Elliott also keen to go on in 2026, with Tom Mitchell also out of contract this year.

Mihocek's consistency in Collingwood's forward line has proved crucial to their run of success, with the 192cm forward booting 47 goals in their premiership season in 2023 and 41 in 2022. – Callum Twomey

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Hawthorn in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BOWDEN EMERGES AS AFLPA CONTENDER

AS THE AFL Players' Association heads towards its next Collective Bargaining Agreement at the end of 2027, its appointment of a new chief executive will be central to the players' next pay deal.

And a former Tiger is the latest name that can be revealed as being in contention for the AFLPA boss role.

Joel Bowden, Richmond's 265-gamer, is considering the role with interest in the position and early discussions as part of the recruiting process.

Bowden has taken on a political position post-career and was elected to the Northern Territory government, representing Labor until last year's state election.

Joel Bowden addresses the media during a media conference on August 12, 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

The ex-defender has also previously had strong ties to the AFLPA, being the president of the association, and also been at the AFL as a member of the Match Review Panel and Laws of the Game committee.

The PA has employed recruiting firm SAC Asia Pacific, of which ex-Hawks champion Jordan Lewis is a partner, to lead its process in finding a replacement for outgoing Paul Marsh in coming months.

As AFL.com.au has reported, Fremantle great Matthew Pavlich is right in the frame if he chooses to pursue the role, as is highly regarded North Melbourne executive James Gallagher. Former Bombers player and current Essendon executive Mark Bolton is another who has been linked as a contender. – Callum Twomey

CURTIN'S CALL ADDS TO 2023 SIGNINGS

DAN Curtin's impending signature at Adelaide will make him the fifth member of the 2023 top-20 draftees to have signed on. But a watch remains on when the next group will recommit as the players take more time to decide on their futures.

The AFL's move to lock in top-20 picks to three-year deals, starting with the 2023 draft intake, has led to the group taking longer than before to recommit on extensions.

With Curtin to add another two years to his deal at the Crows, as revealed by Gettable this week, he will join fellow top-10 picks Ethan Read at Gold Coast and Caleb Windsor at Melbourne in being signed until 2028. Essendon's Nate Caddy is also in talks on a likely two-year extension.

Dan Curtin handballs during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Even in the picks 11-20 bracket, only Demon Koltyn Tholstrup (2028), Sydney's Will Green (2027) and North's Taylor Goad (2028) have added years beyond their initial deals that run out to the end of 2026.

Discussions have started on an extension for Hawthorn's Nick Watson, who was pick No.5 that year, while North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs have been keen to lock in Tasmanian pair Colby McKercher and Ryley Sanders beyond 2027 and the Devils' planned entrance into the competition.

West Coast has tabled a range of hugely lucrative deals to No.1 pick Harley Reid to get him to recommit to the Eagles, as revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this year, while there has been no movement on an extension for the Suns' No.3 pick Jed Walter and likewise Geelong's Connor O'Sullivan. – Callum Twomey

Harley Reid runs with the ball during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

VIGO'S CONTRACT WAIT

ESSENDON'S uncertain ruck situation has a flow-on to impressive youngster Vigo Visentini, whose debut game has attracted interest from rivals.

The first-gamer played against Fremantle last week and battled the in-form Luke Jackson, but showed impressive competitiveness and smarts to tally 15 disposals, 17 hitouts and four clearances for the Bombers.

Visentini is one of five ruckmen at the Bombers, along with Sam Draper, Nick Bryan, Todd Goldstein and Lachie Blakiston, and all are out of contract at the end of 2025.

Draper's stay-or-go free agency decision has a ripple effect for the rest of the group, with the injured big man weighing interest from Adelaide and Brisbane as well as Essendon's four-year offer.

Visentini is not expected to depart the Bombers but is also without a deal for next year at this stage, having seen rival clubs push hard for his older brother Dante before his re-signing at Port. – Callum Twomey

Luke Jackson and Vigo Visentini compete in the ruck during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ROO EYES MULTI-YEAR DEAL

NORTH Melbourne will reward Toby Pink with a new contract in the coming weeks, following a huge six weeks from the key defender.

The South Australian was signed by the Kangaroos as a delisted free agent at the end of 2023 after starring for Glenelg in the SANFL.

After joining North Melbourne on a one-year deal before triggering an extension for 2025, Pink is expected to secure more security in the form of a two-year contract after claiming a stack of scalps across since being recalled in round nine.

Pink held dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow goalless on Saturday after doing the same to Oscar Allen, Josh Treacy and Logan Morris in the past six games, around important roles on Brody Mihocek and Tom Lynch.

Toby Pink takes a mark during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old spent three years on Sydney's rookie list as a key forward before being delisted without playing a game at the end of 2019.

After playing 15 games for North Melbourne in 2024, Pink has now added eight this season and is quickly entrenching himself in Alastair Clarkson's best 23. – Josh Gabelich

US TRIAL TO HIT AUSSIE SHORES

THE AFL is aiming to bring out at least two American athletes for a trial with clubs later this year after running its international Combine in Dallas last week.

The League had 10 basketballers, volleyballers and soccer players take part in the three-day testing in front of recruiters from Gold Coast, Collingwood, St Kilda, Geelong and Hawthorn.

Out of that, the AFL is expected to bring at least two of the better prospects out for a trial at clubs in August or September before they make a call on whether progressing with Category B rookie spots.

Pierce Davis, a 203cm basketballer from Sacramento, impressed in the athletics testing by running 2.9 seconds in the 20-metre sprint, while 211cm Hayden Curtiss was a standout with his marking of the foreign Sherrin football. – Callum Twomey