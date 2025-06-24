Coach Damien Hardwick has been fined $2000 after footage emerged of him raising a middle finger at an umpire's decision in Gold Coast's loss to GWS

Damien Hardwick looks on during the round 15 match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium, on June 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast coach Damien Hardwick is the latest AFL figure to be fined for flipping the bird.

While the circumstances around Hardwick's unusual $2000 penalty for his one-finger salute have prompted plenty of mirth, it's understood that the Suns expect Fox Footy to foot the bill.

Hardwick cheekily apologised to League chief executive Andrew Dillon on social media.

Hardwick was a guest on the Monday edition of Fox Footy's AFL360 program and footage was shown of his reaction to an umpiring decision in the loss to GWS.

When a free kick wasn't paid, Hardwick laughed and flipped the bird. The footage was not shown in the live coverage.

"You blokes, you’ve killed me with that," Hardwick said with a laugh when the footage was played on AFL360.

Damien Hardwick is caught on camera flipping the bird during the Gold Coast v GWS match.

Richmond coach Adem Yze was also a guest on the show and he burst out laughing, saying, "What just happened?"

The Suns and Fox Footy also had plenty of fun on their socials once the AFL confirmed the fine on Tuesday.

The AFL has handed out several fines to players this season for the same gesture.

Geelong star Bailey Smith (twice), West Coast young gun Harley Reid and Hawthorn forward Mabior Chol were all penalised for making the finger gesture towards opposition fans.