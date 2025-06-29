Follow it LIVE: Richmond v Adelaide from 3.20pm AEST

ADELAIDE resumes its season with a trip to the MCG to take on Richmond on Sunday.

The Crows (9-5) are well-placed to play finals in 2025 and could be eyeing a top-four spot.

TIGERS v CROWS Follow it LIVE

Adelaide had won three straight games before falling to a narrow loss against Hawthorn before its bye.

The Crows come up against the struggling Tigers, who were thrashed by the Western Bulldogs in their 11th defeat of the year.

Richmond welcomes back forward Mykelti Lefau for his first game since round 12 last year after rupturing his ACL, while defender Jacob Blight also returns. Kaleb Smith and Thomas Sims have been dropped.

Adelaide has made just one change, with James Peatling returning from suspension in place of Luke Pedlar.

Learn More 02:42

Fremantle will look to extend its winning streak to six when it hosts St Kilda on Sunday.

The Dockers had few problems dispatching of an injury-hit Essendon last week to improve their record to 9-5.

DOCKERS v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

They will also be eager to get some revenge against the Saints, who belted them by 61 points at Marvel Stadium in round eight.

St Kilda showed some improved signs in its loss to Collingwood last week as it was left at 5-9.

Both teams have made three changes for the clash. St Kilda has lost Bradley Hill through illness, while Jimmy Webster is managed and Ryan Byrnes has been dropped. Liam Henry, Hugo Garcia and Jack Carroll are in.

The Dockers have added Sean Darcy to support Luke Jackson in the ruck, while Oscar McDonald and Isaiah Dudley come in. Josh Draper, James Aish and Jeremy Sharp have all been omitted.