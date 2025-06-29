Riley Hamilton during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Allies and Western Australia at Marvel Stadium, June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY Academy star Max King held his nerve to kick a dramatic late winner as the Allies secured its first victory of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships on Sunday.

The athletic King kicked 2.3 in an impressive display up forward, including the winning set-shot with just a couple of minutes remaining, as an inaccurate Allies side overcame Western Australia to win 10.19 (79) to 11.8 (74) at Marvel Stadium.

The sealing goal was set up by Gold Coast's Academy ace Dylan Patterson, who made a searing two-bounce run through the middle of the ground before keeping his composure to spot up an unmarked King inside-50.

Patterson (20 disposals, three marks) is viewed by recruiters as a likely top 10 pick and had been one of the Allies' standout performers, alongside his Suns Academy teammate Koby Coulson (27 disposals, six clearances).

Brisbane Academy jet Dan Annable (25 disposals, five clearances, five tackles, one goal) and fellow Sydney Academy gun Lachlan Carmichael (27 disposals, four tackles) had also impressed across the afternoon.

Western Australia had led for much of the match before conceding the late goal, with defensive pair Jacob Farrow (30 disposals, nine marks) and Dale Sutherland (19 disposals, four tackles) among the best.

Sam Swadling (23 disposals, one goal) and Matthew Becker (20 disposals, four marks) also continued their impressive carnivals, as Western Australia moved to 1-2 ahead of its final game against Vic Metro next week.

Luke Hallett (nine disposals, three goals) and West Coast Academy prospect Wes Walley (10 disposals, two goals) had also looked dangerous in attack throughout for an unfortunate Western Australia side.

The Allies, who moved to 1-1 ahead of successive fixtures against Vic Country and Vic Metro across the next fortnight, also found handy contributors in Brisbane Academy prospect Tyan Prindable (18 disposals, one goal) and Tasmanian youngster Avery Thomas (15 disposals, seven marks).

ALLIES 3.7 5.10 8.13 10.19 (79)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 4.1 7.3 11.5 11.8 (74)

GOALS

Allies: King 2, Wootton, White, Prindable, Miller, McMillan, Kane, Hamilton, Annable

Western Australia: Hallett 3, Walley 2, Williams, Whan, Swadling, Phillips, Luke, Kelly