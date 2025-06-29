Michael Voss during Carlton's game against Port Adelaide in R16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover a Demon deserves another contract, a young Saint is a star in the making plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 16 of the 2025 season.

Learn More 20:17

1) Blues players hung Michael Voss out to dry

After a week of intense media scrutiny, Michael Voss was looking for a response from his players against Port Adelaide on Thursday night. But instead of a gutsy, hard fought, physical game, Carlton players came out looking lethargic and slow and managed to kick just one goal in a half of footy. Voss says the club is all in it together, but knowing that the coach was in the firing line, the performance from his players would be a cause for great concern. Playing on the big stage of Thursday night and knowing all eyes were on them, the Blues' 50-point loss leaves you wondering why the players couldn't put together a better performance to relieve the rising pressure on their coach. - Phoebe McWilliams

Learn More 01:32

2) Tom Lynch's brain fades are hurting Richmond

There's no doubt that Tom Lynch is still Richmond's most structurally important player as the fulcrum of a forward line that is otherwise straight out of high school. For much of this year, he has been crucial in relieving pressure (and opponents) from 19-year-olds Jonty Faull and Tom Sims, but as a senior leader and former Gold Coast captain, his brain fades are magnified. Lynch plays his best on the edge, but his decision to turn and punch opponent Jordon Butts on Sunday will have long-term ramifications, given he is now staring down the barrel of a lengthy ban. Yes, the supply was poor, and yes, Butts was wearing him like a glove, and yes, at half-time, Lynch had more reports (one) than disposals (zero). But at 32, he should be better equipped at managing his emotions – Sarah Black

Learn More 03:20

3) The Flying Viking is a star in the making

Young St Kilda defender Alix Tauru was in just in second game on Sunday, but the 'Flying Viking' played like an experienced star with his ability to launch in contests and make spoiling look fun. Commanding in the air all day, he was composed and effective for three quarters until a final term skill error that resulted in a goal to Isaiah Dudley. That misstep should not dull any excitement around the backman, however, who played an accomplished defensive game on goalless Freo forward Jye Amiss and occasional opponent, Pat Voss. The 18-year-old is a likely Rising Star nominee and, after arriving at RSEA Park with stress fractures in his back, now has a good block of football ahead to show his talent at AFL level. – Nathan Schmook

Alix Tauru spoils Jye Amiss during St Kilda's game against Fremantle in R16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

4) Jake Melksham deserves another contract

Although his team was outplayed for large patches of Saturday's loss to Gold Coast, Jake Melksham again proved how valuable he is in Melbourne's forward line. With coach Simon Goodwin struggling to find a tall forward mix that consistently fires, Melksham showed how tricky he is for opponents to match up on, kicking 5.6 from 18 disposals that included eight marks. Damien Hardwick said he was the game's best player "by far". A month ago, Melksham played a starring role in a win over premier Brisbane with four goals and followed it with three the next week against Sydney. Melksham is out of contract and will turn 34 later in August, but has shown he still has good football in him and should earn a deal for next season. - Michael Whiting

Jake Melksham kicks a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Melbourne at People First Stadium in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

5) There is light at the end of the Eagles' dark tunnel

It's safe to say it's been a tough few years for West Coast, but Saturday night's 29-point loss to the ladder-leading Collingwood proved that the foundations of the rebuild are in place. Without the experienced quartet of Oscar Allen, Jeremy McGovern, Jake Waterman and Elliott Yeo, the Eagles challenged the Magpies with an elite work ethic and willingness to pressure from siren to siren. Midfielder Brady Hough is playing with confidence and intent, mid-season addition Tom McCarthy has slotted in beautifully across half-back, and premiership Tiger Liam Baker has added a relentlessness that was lacking. Yes, the polish and composure still needs some work, with some of the side's inexperience showing in key moments, but the fundamental principles are now in place under Andrew McQualter to further grow. - Gemma Bastiani

Learn More 08:08

6) Dogs young guns can fire them to new heights

Marcus Bontempelli has led the way for the Western Bulldogs in a fair proportion of his 250 matches but it was the club's young guns who took charge in a gritty nine-point win over Sydney on Friday night. The Dogs skipper was restricted to 18 disposals, though he booted a critical goal when the Swans had all the momentum in the third term, while James Jordon clamped down on in-form midfielder Ed Richards for his quietest game of the year. With the usual suspects quelled, Joel Freijah stepped up in their place with a career-high four goals from 23 disposals and Ryley Sanders went at 92 per cent efficiency from 25 touches playing on a wing. Sam Darcy adds the bite in the forward half, but it is the new breed of Dogs midfielders who could fire the side to a first top-four finish in coach Luke Beveridge's 11th season at the helm. - Martin Pegan

Learn More 01:18

7) This Hawk will hurt you if you don't give him attention

With Will Day and James Worpel sidelined, Jai Newcombe is the main man in the Hawks' midfield, and Adelaide used Sam Berry to quell his influence in a narrow loss to Hawthorn in Launceston in round 14. Just why the Crows opted to do that was evident on Saturday as Newcombe dominated in the Hawks' thrashing of North Melbourne. Newcombe did most of the damage early and finished with 27 disposals, nine clearances and nine score involvements as the Hawks "smacked" the Roos at stoppage. Newcombe had polled Brownlow Medal votes in his past four matches against North and he may well have made that five on Saturday. If you let him do as he pleases in the run to September, Newcombe will punish you. - Dejan Kalinic