Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Jake Lever, Mitch Lewis, Chris Burgess. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are underway, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: North Adelaide v Adelaide at Prospect Oval, Saturday June 28, 2.10pm ACST

Chris Burgess continued his impressive goalkicking form with another seven majors in the Crows' 84-point win.

The former Sun also took nine marks and had 16 disposals in a day out in front of the big sticks.

Youngster Zac Taylor (15 disposals) and ruck Kieran Strachan (13 disposals, seven marks, 10 hitouts) booted four goals each, while Luke Nankervis added three from his 19 touches.

Brayden Cook (19) kicked two goals, with Chayce Jones (21), Karl Gallagher (nine) and Billy Dowling (19) also adding their name to the scoresheet.

Harry Schoenberg returned from a quad injury to notch up 22 disposals and eight clearances, with Lachie Sholl gathering 23 and James Borlase taking a massive 15 marks to go with his 23 touches.

Sid Draper (18), Charlie Edwards (15) and Hugh Bond (14) were also busy, while Lachlan McAndrew had a huge 49 hitouts and nine disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Carlton at ETU Stadium, Saturday June 28, 7.10pm AEST

Ben Camporeale put his hand up for an AFL debut while several other Blues also impressed in Carlton's 11-point win over Port Melbourne on Saturday night.

Camporeale battled hard as he finished with 22 disposals, 10 tackles, four clearances and a goal.

He was one of a number of Blues to shine, with Francis Evans (24 disposals, eight tackles and three goals) having a big game.

Ruck Marc Pittonet (17 disposals, 41 hitouts and four clearances) dominated and Lachie Cowan (25 disposals) also played an important role.

While Evans kicked three goals, Ashton Moir booted four from 17 disposals and Harry Lemmey finished with three.

Corey Durdin (18 disposals and a goal), Harry Charleson (27), Matt Carroll (23) and Will White (16 and a goal) were also in action.

Jaxon Binns finished with 14 disposals and Lucas Camporeale had 15 in the narrow win.

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Collingwood at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday June 28, 12.05pm AEST

Veteran midfielder Tom Mitchell continued to stake his claim for a senior spot in Collingwood's nine-point win over Southport on Saturday.

Mitchell is yet to play in the AFL this season and had 28 disposals and eight clearances.

Mid-season recruit Roan Steele had 19 disposals and kicked a goal, and Joel Cochran gathered 16 touches.

Mason Cox had nine disposals and 25 hitouts in the Pies' victory.

Harry DeMattia (23 disposals) was busy again, Will Hayes (12 and a goal) was solid and Iliro Smit had 10 disposals.

Another mid-season recruit, Noah Howes kicked three behinds from his eight disposals.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: West Perth v Peel Thunder at HIF Health Insurance Oval, Saturday June 28, 3.10pm AWST

Jaren Carr produced a strong performance as Peel fell to a nine-point loss to West Perth on Saturday.

Carr, a father-son recruit in last year’s draft, gathered 23 disposals and took five marks in the defeat.

Charlie Nicholls also impressed, kicking 3.2 and finishing with 11 disposals and six marks.

Josh Draper (20 disposals), Quinton Narkle (20 and two goals) and James Aish (19) were also busy.

Jack Delean kicked one major from his 18 disposals, Hugh Davies had 18 touches and Brandon Walker finished with 17.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey at People First Stadium, Saturday June 28, 9.35am AEST

Ned Moyle led the way as Gold Coast overcame Casey by nine points on Saturday.

The young ruck was the star of the show with 20 disposals, 38 hitouts and two goals in the Suns' win.

Sean Lemmens (24 disposals) and David Swallow (29, eight clearances and a goal) were also good.

Alex Davies impressed in the middle of the ground with 30 disposals, nine clearances and a goal.

Zak Evans caught the eye up forward, kicking three goals from 16 disposals, while Ben Jepson booted two majors from his 15 touches.

Young gun Leo Lombard was busy with 26 disposals, Jy Farrar kicked three behinds from his 13 touches and Malcolm Rosas jnr kicked one goal from his 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Saturday June 28, 12.05pm AEST

Forward Mitch Lewis made a successful return in Box Hill's 60-point thrashing of North Melbourne on Saturday.

Back after his ACL injury in the AFL in round 17 last year, Lewis kicked two goals from 10 disposals on managed minutes.

The forwards stepped up for the Hawks as Calsher Dear (17 disposals, 12 marks and two goals) and Luke Breust (15 and three goals) also impressed.

Will McCabe also booted two majors from his 10 disposals.

Henry Hustwaite (27 disposals and nine clearances) and Cody Anderson (23, nine and a goal) were busy.

Finn Maginness found plenty of the ball, finishing with 26 disposals, Noah Mraz had 18 disposals and ruck Ned Reeves (14 disposals and 41 hitouts) was also good.

Jai Serong (16 disposals) and Bailey Macdonald (18) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Casey at People First Stadium, Saturday June 28, 9.35am AEST

Jake Lever responded to his surprise axing from the senior side with a solid performance in Casey's nine-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday.

The defender had 16 disposals and 13 marks as the Demons fell to a narrow loss to the Suns.

Jack Billings had a good game with 23 disposals and three goals, while Jai Culley (17 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) was solid.

Veteran Tom Campbell had a good battle with Ned Moyle in the ruck and finished with 15 disposals, 36 hitouts and six clearances.

Jack Henderson (18 disposals and seven tackles) and Caleb Windsor (17) were also in action.

Bailey Laurie kicked one goal from his 13 disposals, Jacob van Rooyen kicked one, Tom Fullarton finished with two and Luker Kentfield booted 3.2.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Box Hill at Arden Street Oval, Saturday June 28, 12.05pm AEST

Zane Duursma kicked three goals in North Melbourne's 60-point loss to Box Hill on Saturday.

Duursma, the No.4 pick in 2023, had 13 disposals, five marks and five tackles to go with his three majors.

Bailey Scott (26 disposals) found plenty of the ball as he tries to break back into the senior team, while Cooper Harvey gathered 24 with eight marks.

Tall Finnbar Maley kicked two goals from his 12 touches and Brayden George also booted two majors.

Cooper Trembath (13 disposals), Geordie Payne (11), Matt Whitlock (12) and Luke Urquhart (10) were solid, while mid-season recruit Zac Banch kicked one goal from 10 touches.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Magain Stadium, Saturday June 28, 1.10pm ACST

Jack Lukosius made his return from injury as Port Adelaide suffered a seven-point loss to South Adelaide on Saturday.

Lukosius has played just two AFL games for the Power since joining the club in the off-season, but had 16 disposals, 12 marks and kicked two goals on his return.

Dropped from the senior side, Jackson Mead was busy with 26 disposals and a goal.

Ivan Soldo (17 disposals, 32 hitouts, 10 clearances and a goal) and Will Lorenz (21 and seven clearances) were also good.

Youngster Christian Moraes had 15 disposals and kicked a goal, Rory Atkins had 17 touches and Joe Berry also had 15 touches.

Logan Evans (15 disposals), Jack Whitlock (14), Benny Barrett (11 and a goal), Tom Anastasopoulos (14) and Dylan Williams (11) were also in action.

Ollie Lord kicked one goal from six disposals, while Jeremy Finlayson (10 disposals) and Jed McEntee (11) also featured.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Richmond at Genis Steel Oval, Saturday June 28, 2.05pm AEST

No.12 draft pick Taj Hotton was a standout in his second game in Richmond colours, while former basketballer Oliver Hayes-Brown also starred in a big win over Northern Bullants.

Hotton, who had an injury-interrupted start to life at Tigerland, gathered 25 disposals and kicked a goal in an impressive performance.

Hayes-Brown, a former Perth Wildcats player, was everywhere with 26 touches, a goal, 10 clearances and 36 hitouts.

Kaleb Smith responded to his axing from the senior side with 19 disposals, while James Trezise was busy with 22 disposals and six marks.

Maurice Rioli jnr also impressed with 19 touches and a goal, with Tylar Young notching two majors from 21 disposals and 10 marks.

Jacob Bauer (eight disposals) and Tom Sims (seven) each booted a goal, while Jacob Koschitzke had 10 disposals.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Williamstown v Sandringham at DSV Stadium, Saturday June 28, 2.35pm AEST

Several AFL-listed Saints put their hand up for senior selection in Sandringham’s 11-point VFL loss to Williamstown on Saturday.

Hugh Boxshall did his chances of a recall to the senior side no damage with 27 disposals, 10 clearances, 10 tackles, seven marks and a goal. He was ably supported in the engine room by Zak Jones (32 disposals, eight clearances and one goal).

Untried ruck Max Heath put his hand up for senior selection with 37 hitouts, three clearances and two goals, while defender Arie Schoenmaker swung forward to kick three goals.

First-year player Alex Dodson impressed up forward with four goals while also rotating through the ruck.

Alex Dodson celebrates a goal during Sandringham's VFL round 14 match. Picture: AFL Photos

Paddy Dow put on a strong showing in his return from a persistent knee infection with 21 touches and seven clearances, while Angus Hastie was prolific with 23 disposals, three clearances and a goal.

Forward Patrick Said kicked a goal from 10 disposals, while small forward Lance Collard had 18 touches and Angus McLellan 15.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Friday June 27, 2.05pm AEST

Ruck Peter Ladhams starred as Sydney fell to a 14-point loss to Footscray on Friday.

Ladhams was enormous for the Swans, finishing with 24 disposals, 13 clearances, 12 hitouts and two goals at Tramway Oval.

Corey Warner (22 disposals, six clearances and a goal) was also good, while Indhi Kirk (19) was solid.

Dropped from the senior side, Riley Bice gathered 25 touches in defence.

Joel Hamling kicked two behinds from his 14 disposals and Jesse Dattoli also had an almost day, booting 1.3 from 13 touches.

Riak Andrew (14 disposals), Caleb Mitchell (16) and William Green (nine, 13 hitouts and a goal) also played their parts.

Ned Bowman finished with 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v Claremont at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday June 28, 11.10am AWST

Rhett Bazzo and Tom Gross found plenty of the ball as West Coast suffered a 51-point loss to Claremont on Saturday.

Bazzo (30 disposals and 10 marks) and Gross (28) were busy as the Eagles were well beaten at Mineral Resources Park.

Harvey Johnston and Lucca Grego finished with 16 disposals each, while Noah Long had 15 to go with his goal.

Campbell Chesser (14 disposals) continued his comeback from injury and Loch Rawlinson had 12 touches.

Young tall Archer Reid battled away with six disposals and 13 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Footscray at Tramway Oval, Friday June 27, 2.05pm AEST

Riley Garcia impressed again as Footscray recorded a 14-point win over Sydney on Friday.

Garcia continued his good form with 30 disposals, 10 tackles and eight clearances at Tramway Oval.

Young defender Jedd Busslinger (23 disposals and six marks) and Oskar Baker (20 and eight) found plenty of the ball.

Caleb Poulter impressed up forward, kicking two goals from his 16 disposals and seven marks.

Ryan Gardner (20 disposals and 12 marks), Anthony Scott (22) and Taylor Duryea (22) were also solid.

Luke Cleary had 18 disposals, Josh Dolan finished with 12 and ruck Lachlan Smith was good with 11, 28 hitouts, six tackles and six clearances.