Collingwood is 10 points clear on top of the ladder after beating West Coast at Marvel Stadium

Scott Pendlebury celebrates a goal during the R16 match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium on June 28, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD might have arrived at the expected destination, but there were some unpredicted detours along the way.

The ladder-leading Magpies – now 10 points clear of second-placed Brisbane – had to claw and fight for the 29-point victory over cellar dweller West Coast on Saturday evening, stunted and pressured at nearly every turn.

MAGPIES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

West Coast's work ethic was unquestioned, but ultimately the class of Collingwood led to the 13.10 (88) to 8.11 (59) victory in its second Marvel Stadium home game of the season.

The work of Scott Pendlebury (28 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) and Darcy Cameron (20 disposals, nine clearances, 36 hitouts) got the Pies moving out of the middle, while Jeremy Howe (two contested marks, six intercepts) was the north star under a barrage in defence.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Magpie Army erupts after final-term daggers Lachie Sullivan and Tim Membrey get the home crowd roaring after some big final-quarter goals

00:38 Dan the man is ready for take off Dan Houston launches a massive long bomb from beyond the arc as the quarter comes to an end

00:47 Nick's brilliance inspires Pies' resurgence Nick Daicos finishes off a fantastic chain of handballs with this goal on the run during the third term

00:42 Shanahan swarmed after big debut goal Eagles first-gamer Jobe Shanahan shows fantastic poise to slot his maiden AFL major, following a superb mark

00:45 Yes for West: Magpies debutant joins famous club Charlie West nails his maiden AFL goal with his first kick, firing up the Collingwood faithful

00:36 Brockman's brilliant tackle and goal sparks fireworks Tyler Brockman drills a major after an excellent tackle, with tensions flaring as Harley Reid quickly gets involved

The Eagles' competitive start was somewhat unexpected, but born from workrate and pressure. They traded majors early, with the 18th-ranked side landing the opening blow, and then returning serve to keep the Pies unsettled and lacking fluency.

West Coast was soon under threat, however, as Collingwood slammed home four quick goals to open the second quarter. Milestone man Brody Mihocek (seven marks, two goals) got the ball rolling, before debutant Charlie West had the crowd on its feet for his first career goal with his first kick.

But the Eagles stuck fat, getting back to the frenetic, pressure-filled style of footy that had them in front at the first break, handing them an eight-point lead at half-time. It was led by Brady Hough's effort to move from contest to contest, which was standard setting, as was Liam Baker's work coming off half-back.

Given Collingwood's desire to play an aggressive defence, getting high and attacking, West Coast's intention to move the ball quickly – and unpredictably – down the ground created opportunities inside 50.

It didn't always work perfectly, with the visitors' handball game susceptible to the Pies' high pressure, but it was enough to unsettle the ladder leaders.

Learn More 00:47

Every time West Coast took control, it was via centre clearance that the Pies wrestled it back. With powerful, attacking clearances out of the middle, they had the Eagles' defenders on their heels.

Collingwood's leaders stood up, and despite things not coming easily, got it done in the small moments.

Learn More 00:51

For the Eagles, Harry Edwards was a leader down back, finishing the game with six intercepts and nine marks, despite spending some time off the field in the first quarter for a head injury assessment.

The home crowd was immensely confident, even in the face of West Coast's challenge, sending up the 'Collingwood' chant with their team up by 15 points and nearly 18 minutes remaining.

There were some concerns for key position Pie Dan McStay, who came from the field in the third quarter with a left knee issue, but he was able to return after some strapping.

An unfortunate blunder

The Eagles' surge was on, with two late goals to get within four points nearing on three-quarter time, but an unfortunate attempt to clear the defensive 50 handed Collingwood a gift. West Coast had worked methodically out of defence for the game, switching to the open side and moving with speed, until mere seconds remained on the clock for the term. A desperate kick out of the defensive goalsquare from Jack Williams floated long and high, directly into the arms of Magpie Dan Houston who kicked truly from the arc to fill his side with all sorts of energy heading into the final break.

Learn More 00:38

This West kid goes alright

There have been weeks of speculation - and begging from Collingwood fans – around when 2024 pick No.50 Charlie West might get his debut. A strong season in the VFL to date had him banging down the door, and finally after six goals, including the late matchwinner last week, Craig McRae could make him wait no longer. West started in the attacking goalsquare and early in the second quarter swooped. Neatly gathering the ball out of an aerial contest, West threw it on the boot to join the first kick, first goal club, much to the delight of the crowd. There is no doubt that he will be a fan favourite from a long time to come.

Learn More 00:45

Shanahan gets his moment to shine

Charlie West might have been the most hyped debutant for the game, but he wasn't the only one. Eagles forward Jobe Shanahan also ran out for his first AFL match, and was immediately thrown the challenge of matching up on Collingwood captain Darcy Moore. Shanahan moved well, creating space for teammates inside 50 and leading at the ball, and in the second quarter had his moment. Charging to the top of the 50m arc, he took a strong contested mark and went back to calmly slot the goal that put the Eagles back in front.

Learn More 00:42

COLLINGWOOD 1.3 5.5 10.6 13.10 (88)

WEST COAST 2.6 6.7 8.8 8.11 (59)

GOALS

Collingwood: Mihocek 2, Lipinski 2, Membrey 2, West, Elliott, N.Daicos, Hoskin-Elliott, Houston, Sullivan, Pendlebury

West Coast: Brockman 2, J.Williams, Ryan, Shanahan, Kelly, Flynn, Hough

BEST

Collingwood: Cameron, Pendlebury, Mihocek, Howe, J.Daicos

West Coast: Hough, Baker, Ryan, Hewett, Edwards

INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

West Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Oleg Markov (replaced Charlie West in the final quarter)

West Coast: Jayden Hunt (replaced Jamie Cripps in the final quarter)

LATE CHANGES

Collingwood: Bobby Hill (personal) replaced in selected side by Oleg Markov

West Coast: Nil

Crowd: 38,126 at Marvel Stadium