HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell is unsurprised by Jack Gunston's stunning form in 2025, but he is pleased to see the veteran forward getting his rewards.
Gunston kicked a career-best seven goals as the Hawks thrashed North Melbourne by 85 points in Launceston on Saturday.
HAWKS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats
The 33-year-old took his tally for the year to 35, his best return since 2018 as he winds back the clock in 2025.
Mitchell was delighted to see the three-time premiership Hawk getting his rewards.
"I wouldn't say surprised is the word," he said.
"I'm really rapt for him because he has put in an enormous amount of work without reward. A lot of what he's done, particularly in the last couple of years since he came back to Hawthorn, is he's committed to other people.
"Even tonight, I think he gave away two inside 50s in the last part of the game when he was on six and everyone was very well versed that he had never kicked seven before, they were pretty happy for him when he did finally get there.
"I think he's played in a manner that is very coach-like, he knows exactly what everyone needs to do and where they need to go and he's helping the other players all around him and he's getting the reward from all of the selfless work that he's done over the last couple of years."
The thumping win helped the Hawks improve to 10-5 as they jumped into fourth on the ladder.
It was a disappointing outing for the Kangaroos, who were never able to get going a week after their upset win over Carlton.
Hawthorn dominated the clearances (44-30) on its way to a huge win.
"We got smacked in a part of the game we’ve been pretty strong at," Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson said.
"They won the stoppage battle early and had us on the back foot. They were just a lot slicker, they were kicking goals from everywhere."