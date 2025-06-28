Sam Mitchell is rapt to see Jack Gunston still delivering for the Hawks

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell is unsurprised by Jack Gunston's stunning form in 2025, but he is pleased to see the veteran forward getting his rewards.

Gunston kicked a career-best seven goals as the Hawks thrashed North Melbourne by 85 points in Launceston on Saturday.

HAWKS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

The 33-year-old took his tally for the year to 35, his best return since 2018 as he winds back the clock in 2025.

Mitchell was delighted to see the three-time premiership Hawk getting his rewards.

"I wouldn't say surprised is the word," he said.

"I'm really rapt for him because he has put in an enormous amount of work without reward. A lot of what he's done, particularly in the last couple of years since he came back to Hawthorn, is he's committed to other people.

"Even tonight, I think he gave away two inside 50s in the last part of the game when he was on six and everyone was very well versed that he had never kicked seven before, they were pretty happy for him when he did finally get there.

"I think he's played in a manner that is very coach-like, he knows exactly what everyone needs to do and where they need to go and he's helping the other players all around him and he's getting the reward from all of the selfless work that he's done over the last couple of years."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 08:06 Mitchell post-match, R16: 'I'm really rapt for him (Gunston) because he has put in an enormous amount of work' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 16’s match against North Melbourne

06:33 Clarkson post-match, R16: 'They were just a lot slicker' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Hawthorn

02:08 Gunston's glorious seven his best return ever Jack Gunston scores a career-high seven goals against the hapless Roos in a monstrous performance to remember

08:13 Highlights: Hawthorn v North Melbourne The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Gunston going goal-crazy with six so far Jack Gunston brings up his sixth goal of the game in the third term, matching his career-best in a vintage showing

00:59 Chol’s ‘greatest chase ever’ capped off with boundary stunner Mabior Chol electrifies the stadium with one of the tackles of the season, before following up with a spectacular set shot from the boundary

00:46 Young Roo’s concussion woes deepen in cruel blow North Melbourne’s George Wardlaw is subbed out after running into a heavy Conor Nash shoulder in another worrying concussion setback

00:51 Max on the money: Ramsden rolls through two The Hawks continue their dominant start as Max Ramsden joins the action with back-to-back goals

00:42 'The Wizard doing wizardry': Hawk's electric GOTY contender Nick Watson attends the centre bounce and bursts out with pace before nailing a stunning major to put himself in contention for Goal of the Year

The thumping win helped the Hawks improve to 10-5 as they jumped into fourth on the ladder.

It was a disappointing outing for the Kangaroos, who were never able to get going a week after their upset win over Carlton.

Hawthorn dominated the clearances (44-30) on its way to a huge win.

"We got smacked in a part of the game we’ve been pretty strong at," Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"They won the stoppage battle early and had us on the back foot. They were just a lot slicker, they were kicking goals from everywhere."