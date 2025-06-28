Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A SEVEN-GOAL haul from Jack Gunston has helped Hawthorn to an 85-point thrashing of North Melbourne on Saturday.

Gunston continued his stellar season as the Hawks climbed into fourth on the ladder with a 23.12 (150) to 9.11 (65) win at UTAS Stadium.

HAWKS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Mabior Chol joined in the party up forward with five goals of his own.

Jai Newcombe (27 disposals and nine clearances) dominated in the middle and Karl Amon (33) controlled proceedings from defence.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (28 disposals and 10 clearances) and Nick Larkey (five goals) worked hard for the Roos, but they were convincingly beaten.

HAWTHORN                        5.5     13.8     17.11     23.12 (150)  
NORTH MELBOURNE          2.3      5.5        6.7        9.11 (65)  

GOALS
Hawthorn: Gunston 7, Chol 5, Watson 3, Ramsden 3, Macdonald 2, Ginnivan 2, Moore
North Melbourne: Larkey 5, Konstanty, Hansen, Fisher, Curtis

BEST
Hawthorn: Gunston, Newcombe, Chol, Amon, Nash, Macdonald, Meek
North Melbourne: Larkey, Davies-Uniacke, Parker, McKercher, Xerri

INJURIES
Hawthorn: Nil
North Melbourne: Wardlaw (concussion)

SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell (replaced Dylan Moore in the third quarter)
North Melbourne: Robert Hansen jnr (replaced George Wardlaw in the second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium 