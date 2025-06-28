The Hawks have cruised to a big win over the Kangaroos

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A SEVEN-GOAL haul from Jack Gunston has helped Hawthorn to an 85-point thrashing of North Melbourne on Saturday.

Gunston continued his stellar season as the Hawks climbed into fourth on the ladder with a 23.12 (150) to 9.11 (65) win at UTAS Stadium.

HAWKS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Mabior Chol joined in the party up forward with five goals of his own.

Jai Newcombe (27 disposals and nine clearances) dominated in the middle and Karl Amon (33) controlled proceedings from defence.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (28 disposals and 10 clearances) and Nick Larkey (five goals) worked hard for the Roos, but they were convincingly beaten.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 02:08 Gunston's glorious seven his best return ever Jack Gunston scores a career-high seven goals against the hapless Roos in a monstrous performance to remember

08:13 Highlights: Hawthorn v North Melbourne The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Gunston going goal-crazy with six so far Jack Gunston brings up his sixth goal of the game in the third term, matching his career-best in a vintage showing

00:59 Chol’s ‘greatest chase ever’ capped off with boundary stunner Mabior Chol electrifies the stadium with one of the tackles of the season, before following up with a spectacular set shot from the boundary

00:46 Young Roo’s concussion woes deepen in cruel blow North Melbourne’s George Wardlaw is subbed out after running into a heavy Conor Nash shoulder in another worrying concussion setback

00:51 Max on the money: Ramsden rolls through two The Hawks continue their dominant start as Max Ramsden joins the action with back-to-back goals

00:42 'The Wizard doing wizardry': Hawk's electric GOTY contender Nick Watson attends the centre bounce and bursts out with pace before nailing a stunning major to put himself in contention for Goal of the Year

01:00 LDU down in agony after Watson's early whack Luke Davies-Uniacke is left writhing in pain after the opening bounce following a midriff strike from Nick Watson

HAWTHORN 5.5 13.8 17.11 23.12 (150)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.3 5.5 6.7 9.11 (65)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 7, Chol 5, Watson 3, Ramsden 3, Macdonald 2, Ginnivan 2, Moore

North Melbourne: Larkey 5, Konstanty, Hansen, Fisher, Curtis

BEST

Hawthorn: Gunston, Newcombe, Chol, Amon, Nash, Macdonald, Meek

North Melbourne: Larkey, Davies-Uniacke, Parker, McKercher, Xerri



INJURIES

Hawthorn: Nil

North Melbourne: Wardlaw (concussion)



SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Seamus Mitchell (replaced Dylan Moore in the third quarter)

North Melbourne: Robert Hansen jnr (replaced George Wardlaw in the second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium