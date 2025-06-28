West Coast coach Andrew McQualter was left bemused after a couple of decisions went against his side

Andrew McQualter looks on during the R16 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on June 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast will seek some clarity from the AFL regarding the holding the ball rule following its valiant 29-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday.

The Eagles were left bemused early in the final quarter when two umpiring decisions within moments of each other went against them.

MAGPIES v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

In the controversial passage of play, Collingwood midfielder Ned Long fought and scrapped with the ball in hand for an extended period of time under tackle pressure from Clay Hall without any whistle from the umpire, before the ball squirted out into the path of Liam Duggan, who was immediately wrapped up and pinged for holding the ball.

"There were a few challenging ones tonight that I'm going to look to seek some clarity on, because I thought that there were a couple that I just wasn't sure which way they were going to go," Eagles coach Andrew McQualter said.

"It's a challenging job, umpiring this game, it's a really hard job … we'll just get some clarity from the AFL on some of those decisions, and look to train our players once we get that."

Collingwood coach Craig McRae shared the sentiment around the holding the ball rule.

"To be honest, it hasn't been clear for a long time," McRae said.

"Way back when I was teaching Mason Cox the game he says, 'What's this holding the ball thing?' and I said, 'I don't know, we're working it out'. And still, what are we, 15 years later, 10 years later? Yeah, I'm not sure ... I just don't want to be the guy that rings the AFL every week."

The Pies saw off the strong challenge of 18th-placed West Coast, and it was around the contest that they were forced to adapt.

"We knew what was coming," McRae said.

"Watching their last month, you look at the work of their score against, and for last month, they hung in there.

"They've been really competitive, and we knew that was going to be the case.

"The last things I said to the boys [in the post-game debrief], we came here for four points. We didn't come here for style points."

Standing up in the face of the pressure presented was the main challenge for the ladder leaders, but McRae still has some questions around his side's connection going forward.

"We had four talls (up forward), we're trying that for the first time. You know, Charlie West deserves an opportunity, but then we didn't want to leave (Brody Mihocek) out in his 150th, and Tim (Membrey) is playing really well, then Dan (McStay is) second ruck," McRae explained.

"We went in the game thinking it is what it is, we'll just try to adapt and evolve for that. Just didn't think we connected as well."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:45 McRae post-match, R16: 'We came here for four points. We didn't come here for style points' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 16’s match against West Coast

07:14 McQualter post-match, R16: 'There's lots of errors throughout a game of footy and it's about moving on and what you can do next' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 16’s match against Collingwood

08:08 Highlights: Collingwood v West Coast The Magpies and Eagles clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Magpie Army erupts after final-term daggers Lachie Sullivan and Tim Membrey get the home crowd roaring after some big final-quarter goals

00:29 Eagles frustrated after tackle calls go against them West Coast players show their frustration after being penalised for holding the ball only moments after laying a strong tackle

00:38 Dan the man is ready for take off Dan Houston launches a massive long bomb from beyond the arc as the quarter comes to an end

00:47 Nick's brilliance inspires Pies' resurgence Nick Daicos finishes off a fantastic chain of handballs with this goal on the run during the third term

00:42 Shanahan swarmed after big debut goal Eagles first-gamer Jobe Shanahan shows fantastic poise to slot his maiden AFL major, following a superb mark

00:45 Yes for West: Magpies debutant joins famous club Charlie West nails his maiden AFL goal with his first kick, firing up the Collingwood faithful

00:36 Brockman's brilliant tackle and goal sparks fireworks Tyler Brockman drills a major after an excellent tackle, with tensions flaring as Harley Reid quickly gets involved

For West Coast, it was a positive match despite the result. McQualter said there were some key errors made throughout the game but ultimately his team's fight was built on work ethic.

"They're small moments (of error) … but (we're) probably not going to concentrate too much on those little moments because there's lots of errors throughout a game of footy and it's about moving on and what you can do next," McQualter said.