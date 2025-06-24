Harris Andrews leads his team out onto the field during the R4 match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on April 05, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Damian Barrett, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle look ahead to round 16.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Brisbane co-captain remains the No.1 key defender in the game

- Are the Bulldogs the "next best" behind Collingwood, Geelong and Brisbane?

- Why the Pies have the biggest x-factor player in Jordan De Goey - if he gets his body right

- Has Oscar Allen played his last game for West Coast?

- Regular segments: Get it off your chest, Go with your Gut, Fact or Furphy and Out on a Limb

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts