Three successive losses don't reflect Gold Coast's game according to the captain

Noah Anderson after the round six match between Richmond and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, April 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast skipper Noah Anderson says the Suns have total confidence in their game, despite slipping out of the top eight for the first time in 2025 on the back of three straight losses.

Sunday's seven-point defeat at the hands of Greater Western Sydney came after Fremantle and Geelong also had the better of Damien Hardwick’s team in tight contests.

The result left Gold Coast in ninth place, with a game in hand, ahead of hosting Melbourne at People First Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking after a light training session on Tuesday afternoon, Anderson said the Suns did a lot right against their expansion rivals, despite losing.

"It's hard, but try and take the result out of it, we think we did a lot right," he said.

Nat Fyfe is tackled by Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"Eighty percent was good and that last quarter let us down with moments. We had a look at them this morning and reviewed them and talked about what we can change in the future.

"We're still trying to stay positive because we’re doing a lot right."

Anderson said despite conceding eight goals to three in the final term at Engie Stadium, the Suns won the contested possession count and created more inside 50s.

"I understand where outsiders are coming from, that that fourth quarter looks really bad, but we still did a lot of things right," he said.

Learn More 04:36

"To GWS's credit they had to go over and above to win the game, which they did.

"We feel like we're still playing some really good footy and I felt like the weekend looked like a Suns game and our brand, so taking the result out of it, if we play like we did on the weekend, we're going to have more wins than losses.

"We've got a lot of confidence we're doing a lot right."

Anderson said he was still in the dark on the future of out of contract mate Matt Rowell, following AFL.com.au’s report the former No.1 pick was set to re-sign at the Suns.

Nat Fyfe is tackled by Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell during the round 15 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, June 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"He hasn't told me anything," Anderson said.

"My confidence level has always been positive, but my role as a captain here, and as one of his best mates, is to make this environment somewhere he wants to stay and sees his continual improvement and us winning games of footy.

"Hopefully at some stage we can see that he believes in that as well."