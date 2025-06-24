Hugh McCluggage, Zach Merrett and Kysaiah Pickett. Pictures: AFL Photos

THESE players are your team's money men.

When you see them running forward of centre with ball in hand, get excited. 

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S BEST KICK INSIDE 50

Behind goalkicking, it's the most important kick in the game – the one that's delivered inside 50 to give your team its best chance of scoring.

Against Geelong on Friday night, it was no surprise when Hugh McCluggage had the ball in the first minute of the final quarter that a perfectly weighted kick would find its way into the outstretched hands of Cam Rayner for a goal.

McCluggage, now in his ninth season and on track for a maiden All-Australian blazer, has made a career out of being Brisbane's money man.

He is among the top 10 in the League for kicks going inside 50 that result in marks for teammates.

Hugh McCluggage in action during Brisbane's win over Essendon in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett, Dylan Moore and Kysaiah Pickett finding themselves in the same rare air would not surprise the supporters of Essendon, Hawthorn or Melbourne, so astute is their kicking.

However, the absolute elite of the elite in 2025, according to statistics provided by Champion Data, might not be the first names that come to mind.

Collingwood's Patrick Lipinski is not only ranked No.1 is this critical category this year, he's a whopping 10 per cent in front of second.

That margin is more than the gap that separates second to 10th.

The money kick (min. 30 kicks into F50)

Player

Club

Kick Inside 50 to Mark %

Patrick Lipinski

Coll

50%

Murphy Reid

Frem

40%

Jason Horne-Francis

PA

39%

Karl Amon

Haw

36%

Zach Merrett

Ess

35%

Ben Ainsworth

GC

34%

Dylan Moore

Haw

33%

Jake Melksham

Melb

33%

Kysaiah Pickett

Melb

32%

Seth Campbell

Rich

31%

Hugh McCluggage

BL

31%

Then there's first-year Fremantle gun, Murphy Reid, who nails 40 per cent of his forward 50 entries to teammates.

Hawthorn and Melbourne each have two players ranked inside the top 10, which means plenty of other clubs are not represented.

Of teams currently in the top eight, Adelaide, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs are all crying out for one player to put their hand up.

Look below to see who leads your club and the gap to the rest of the competition.

The money kick - every club's No.1 (min. 30 kicks into F50)

Club

Player

Kick inside 50 to mark %

Adelaide

Alex Neal-Bullen

30%

Brisbane

Hugh McCluggage

31%

Carlton

Patrick Cripps

27%

Collingwood

Patrick Lipinski

50%

Essendon

Zach Merrett

35%

Fremantle

Murphy Reid

40%

Geelong

Shaun Mannagh

27%

Gold Coast

Ben Ainsworth

34%

Greater Western Sydney

Tom Green

30%

Hawthorn

Karl Amon

36%

Melbourne

Jake Melksham

33%

North Melbourne

Colby McKercher

27%

Port Adelaide

Jason Horne-Francis

39%

Richmond

Seth Campbell

31%

St Kilda

Jack Sinclair

28%

Sydney

Braeden Campbell

29%

West Coast

Liam Duggan

26%

Western Bulldogs

Joel Freijah

24%