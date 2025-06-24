Check out your club's best kick inside 50 so far this season

Hugh McCluggage, Zach Merrett and Kysaiah Pickett. Pictures: AFL Photos

THESE players are your team's money men.

When you see them running forward of centre with ball in hand, get excited.

>>SCROLL DOWN TO SEE YOUR CLUB'S BEST KICK INSIDE 50

Behind goalkicking, it's the most important kick in the game – the one that's delivered inside 50 to give your team its best chance of scoring.

Against Geelong on Friday night, it was no surprise when Hugh McCluggage had the ball in the first minute of the final quarter that a perfectly weighted kick would find its way into the outstretched hands of Cam Rayner for a goal.

McCluggage, now in his ninth season and on track for a maiden All-Australian blazer, has made a career out of being Brisbane's money man.

He is among the top 10 in the League for kicks going inside 50 that result in marks for teammates.

Hugh McCluggage in action during Brisbane's win over Essendon in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Zach Merrett, Dylan Moore and Kysaiah Pickett finding themselves in the same rare air would not surprise the supporters of Essendon, Hawthorn or Melbourne, so astute is their kicking.

However, the absolute elite of the elite in 2025, according to statistics provided by Champion Data, might not be the first names that come to mind.

Collingwood's Patrick Lipinski is not only ranked No.1 is this critical category this year, he's a whopping 10 per cent in front of second.

That margin is more than the gap that separates second to 10th.

The money kick (min. 30 kicks into F50) Player Club Kick Inside 50 to Mark % Patrick Lipinski Coll 50% Murphy Reid Frem 40% Jason Horne-Francis PA 39% Karl Amon Haw 36% Zach Merrett Ess 35% Ben Ainsworth GC 34% Dylan Moore Haw 33% Jake Melksham Melb 33% Kysaiah Pickett Melb 32% Seth Campbell Rich 31% Hugh McCluggage BL 31%

Then there's first-year Fremantle gun, Murphy Reid, who nails 40 per cent of his forward 50 entries to teammates.

Hawthorn and Melbourne each have two players ranked inside the top 10, which means plenty of other clubs are not represented.

Of teams currently in the top eight, Adelaide, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs are all crying out for one player to put their hand up.

Look below to see who leads your club and the gap to the rest of the competition.