Fremantle players leave the field after the R8 match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on May 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME home truths and "honest conversations" after Fremantle's round eight loss to St Kilda have helped the Dockers get their defensive identity back and become the selfless, hard-edged team they aspire to be, according to All-Australian defender Luke Ryan.

Ryan was among those who stood up and addressed the Dockers' on-field issues after a 61-point loss almost two months ago, highlighting in a players' meeting that the group had achieved nothing yet and needed to get to work.

The fallout to that loss has proved to be a turning point in Fremantle's season, sparking a 5-1 run as coach Justin Longmuir's team rediscovered its contest and clearance strengths and moved into the top four for several key defensive indicators.

Facing St Kilda again on Sunday, the Dockers are a much-improved team and have the chance to win a sixth straight game for the first time since early 2022 if their "selfless" approach continues.

"There were a few boys that spoke after that St Kilda game in round eight, but I had a real good chat with just the players and pretty much said what had to be said," Ryan told AFL.com.au.

Justin Longmuir looks on from the bench during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It was about being a hard-edged team and not worried about individual things. We haven't accomplished anything yet, so we shouldn't be getting big heads and listening to outside noise.

"I think from then, we've really just got our work boots on, put our heads down and started working.

"We wanted to be known as a tough defensive team and contest team, and I think we're starting to hit that now. I think that was the turning point for us."

Longmuir has also identified the St Kilda loss as a turning point, with the coach recalibrating the Dockers since to be the AFL's No.1-ranked team at defending back-half ball movement.

Fremantle has jumped from 10th to second in scores against, conceding fewer than 70 points for five weeks running, and 10th to second for inside 50 differential as it reestablishes its defensive identity.

Dockers Improvement - Defence R1-8 R9-15 Points Against 10th 2nd Back Half to Inside 50 Against 13th 3rd Back Half to Score Against 13th 1st Score per Inside 50 Against 9th 4th

Dockers Improvement - Offence R1-8 R9-15 Points For 14th 5th Score per Inside 50 14th 7th

Ryan said the Dockers' main focus every week now was team defence and players' selfless actions were being rewarded.

"Maybe early in the year we were worried about offence and trying to score more, move the ball faster, all that sort of stuff. But now everyone's dialled into team D," Ryan said.

"It's what we pride ourselves on and everything else is looking after itself. Everyone's being selfless, everyone's listening, and we're just really 'on'.

Luke Ryan spoils in a marking contest during the R14 match between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on June 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're keeping teams to 60-70 points, and we're getting better looks going forward as well from winning the ball back closer to goal, which is good."

As well as team defence, the Dockers have re-established their stoppage strength, jumping from 14th to second in both overall clearances and points from clearances since the St Kilda loss.

Led by co-captains Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw and ruck Luke Jackson in the midfield, as well as forward/midfielder Shai Bolton, they have also reasserted themselves at the contest.

Dockers Improvement - Contest R1-8 R9-15 Disposal Diff 15th 5th Contested Possession Diff 14th 3rd Pressure Rating 13th 8th

Dockers Improvement - Stoppages Differentials R1-8 R9-15 First Possessions 16th 3rd Clearances 14th 2nd Points from Clearances 14th 2nd

Ryan praised the efforts of the Dockers' midfielders and forwards in stepping up their efforts in the contest, which has allowed the Dockers to play the game in their forward half much more often.

With captain Alex Pearce and fellow on-field leaders Hayden Young, Jaeger O'Meara and Sam Switkowski sidelined in recent matches through injury, the 169-game defender said others had been filling the void and contributing to the Dockers' winning run.

"Jordan Clark is playing unbelievable and probably having an All-Australian year, and his leadership has been outstanding," Ryan said.

"He's the one that helps us a fair bit because he's up around the mids and he tells us what's going on and we feed off him.

Jordan Clark tackles Ben Ainsworth during the R12 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on May 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Blokes like Karl Warner, he's really leading down there, and Brennan Cox is probably having his most vocal year as well as Josh Draper, so we're getting a lot of buy-in from everyone.

"The leaders are leading well that are out there, but the other blokes are standing up too."

Regarded as one of the Dockers' unofficial leaders, Ryan is coming off arguably his best game for the season, finishing with a game-high 10 intercepts against the Bombers and a season-high 32 disposals.

The 29-year-old played down his own form and leadership this season and said his approach had been to say what was needed in the moment to help the team succeed.

"I just try and do what I can. I love the boys, and I only play footy to win and celebrate with the boys," he said.

"Sometimes I'm a bit harsh, sometimes I'm not harsh enough, but the boys get that, and we always say after the game if that was fair or not and we chat about it.

"We're just trying to do anything we can do to win."