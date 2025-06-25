Paddy Dow reflects on his return to the football field after four knee operations over summer

Paddy Dow ahead of his return for Sandringham against Collingwood on June 21, 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta Photography

PADDY Dow spent three weeks in Epworth Hospital last Christmas, underwent a fourth bout of knee surgery in February and didn't run for almost four months.

But last Saturday, the St Kilda midfielder completed a remarkable journey back from a nightmare staph infection that threatened his career.

Dow played just under 70 minutes game time in Sandringham's after-the-siren loss to Collingwood at the AIA Centre, proving his knee can withstand the rigours of the game after enduring a hellish health ordeal.

The 25-year-old will gradually build up his game time against Williamstown this Saturday and Box Hill next weekend, before being ready for a full game against Sydney's reserves next month.

"To be honest, the lead up to the game was pretty nervous, I was just hoping it would go well," Dow told AFL.com.au after making a successful return in the VFL last weekend.

"I've always had faith in my body after the six months. The high performance team have been unbelievable. It was good to just tick it off and get the first one done, considering it's been so long. I didn't put any pressure on myself; it was just good to be back out there doing what I love, enjoying footy again."

Paddy Dow ahead of his return for Sandringham against Collingwood on June 21, 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta Photography

This wasn't how Dow envisaged 2025 unfolding when he reached the Christmas break. After an injury interrupted start to 2024, just months after being traded from Carlton, Dow had been a standout across the first block of pre-season training.

But on December 18, the day after St Kilda went on leave for the Christmas break, Dow reported a fever to veteran club doctor Tim Barbour. By the next day, Dow's knee had become severely swollen – the same knee which sidelined him for three months at the start of last season – and when 120ml of brown gunk was removed, he was sent straight to the emergency department to undergo arthroscopic surgery.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy your tickets for Dockers v Saints HERE

One operation didn't do the job. Nor did a second bout of surgery. Dow initially thought he'd be home by Christmas, then by New Year's Eve. He wasn't.

After a third round of surgery to eradicate the bacteria in his knee, he was finally discharged on January 6. But the road back hasn't been seamless.

Paddy Dow ahead of the match between Sandringham against Collingwood on June 21, 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta Photography

Professor Tim Whitehead, who travelled back and forth from the Surf Coast during the Christmas holidays for surgery on Dow, was then required to operate on Dow's knee again in February to allow the former pick No.3 to get his full range of movement back.

"I had a fourth surgery to take out some scar tissue in my knee so I could get more range. When I was trying to get on the bike I couldn't bend my knee enough to do a full circle. That was a bad sign," Dow explained.

"Then I was in the pool and just pulled up a bit angry and sore. It was just from the scar tissue. I couldn't bend it past 90 degrees. He took out a lot of stuff just to help the range come back. Early on I had no range in my knee joint. (I) felt a long way from playing then. When I was in hospital and just left hospital, at that time I was like, 'is my knee ever going to be able to play a full game of football?'."

Paddy Dow and Liam Henry during the match between Sandringham against Collingwood on June 21, 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta Photography

Dow was overcome with relief last Saturday but isn't looking too far ahead just yet. With nine AFL games to play before the end of the home and away season, there is enough time to return and salvage something from 2025.

"That would be the goal," he said. "The next few weeks I won't think about that too much. I just need to sit down with Lenny Hayes, my development coach, sit down with the physios and keep them across how the knee is feeling.

"I feel like I'm fit enough and strong enough to be able to perform, but it will just depend on how the body feels. I'd be very happy to get back and play, but I have missed a lot of training, had no pre-season, so I'm not putting too much expectation on myself. I'm just enjoying the transition back."

Paddy Dow during the match between Sandringham against Collingwood on June 21, 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta Photography

Dow feels indebted to those who helped him rise from the lowest ebb. His family was there, and so was the club. High performance boss Alex Sakadjian and Barbour oversaw the recovery, while rehab coach Keegan Kiada helped Dow put his body back together, along with physio Tyler Goldstone and strength and conditioning coaches Brad Newton and Tom Laumets. It took a village.

Head of football David Misson has been there every step of the way, on the phone or in person, along with much loved player development manager Tony Brown. Senior coach Ross Lyon visited him in hospital for two hours on Christmas Day and has been a constant support since he returned to RSEA Park.

"All through this process, Ross continues to be unreal. It's good to have him in your corner. He has been very supportive of me. Just the way he speaks leaves you feeling good, especially given he is so highly regarded in the league," he said.

"The support from all the physios, from the high performance team, from David Misson has been unreal. Tony Brown has been unbelievable, always had my back. To be honest, it would be a much harder process if I didn't have the support I've had from everyone at the club."

Paddy Dow ahead of the match between Sandringham against Collingwood on June 21, 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta Photography

Dow has been preparing for life after football since he moved from Swan Hill to board at Geelong Grammar in Year 10. Challenges at Carlton helped him focus on finding balance away from the game during his six years at Princes Park, reminding him that footy doesn't last forever. During his time on the sidelines this year, Dow has focused on university and now has only two subjects left to complete a business sports management course.

"It has really made me appreciate the fact that footy isn't going to last forever. There were times where I thought I might never play footy again," he said.

"I think I've always been pretty good at setting other things up for life after footy. Even at Carlton I thought about that a lot, but this year especially you realise that an injury can happen at any moment and your career is done. You need to be prepared for life after footy."

Lyon remarked of Dow last week that he 'hasn't met a better young man in football'. It's not hard to see what he meant.

Dow is ready for what's next. Right now, that is playing for the Zebras this weekend. And if things progress smoothly, it won't be too long before he is back playing in the AFL.