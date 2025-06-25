As pressure grows amid Carlton's poor season, coach Michael Voss says talks with the club's leaders about his future aren't needed

Michael Voss is seen during a Carlton training session on June 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON'S Michael Voss is adamant he's not fighting for his coaching future, saying any discussion with Blues bosses is "unnecessary".

Voss is contracted until the end of 2026 but pundits are querying his tenure ahead of the arrival of Graham Wright as chief executive.

Wright takes over from Brian Cook at season's end but Voss hasn't discussed his future with the pair.

"No ... it's an unnecessary conversation right now," Voss told reporters in Adelaide on Wednesday.

"Other than being in complete communication with them and at all times – that has been really valuable.

"Having the leadership of those two guys, and even Rob (Priestley) as our president, they're outstanding leaders.

"And they're only interested in alignment and they're only interested in solving it together."

Asked if the remaining home and away rounds would decide his future, Voss said: "I don't deal in hypotheticals like that ... you can go for your life."

Voss and his Blues, after a last-start loss to lowly North Melbourne, are enduring a week under a harsh spotlight ahead of Thursday night's away game against Port Adelaide.

But Voss has paid no attention, oblivious to Lance Franklin's comments that he should be moved on.

"You would have to tell me what Buddy's comments were because I don't read too much and I don't pay too much attention to it as well," he said.

"I'm sure there's lots out there with great opinions.

"But I can't tell you enough how much our eyes have been in and we're focused on what we need to be able to get done (against Port)."

Voss defended Carlton's contested-based style, saying it still stacked up against the competition's pacesetters.

"It's a pretty impressive brand to watch," he said.

"It's hard to talk down being the No.1 contested team in competition ... it's something that if you want to be able to be good at and known for, it's in the effort indicators of this game.

"I don't think there would be a team in the land that wouldn't want to be sitting in that spot.

"Clearly, you have got to be able to balance out with other things in your game.

"And what we acknowledge is that we're not that balanced profile yet. We're busily working away at it."

Carlton players look dejected after losing the R10 match against Sydney at Sydney Cricket Ground on May 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 10th-placed Blues and 12th-paced Port both sit two wins outside the top eight entering a virtual elimination final in June.

Power coach Ken Hinkley, asked on Wednesday if he had sympathy for Voss, replied: "Yeah, I have.

"Michael knows what the industry is like.

"I wouldn't be telling Michael anything more than he knows.

"And we both know, and everyone who is in this game knows, that you have your time when you have just got to stand up and you have just got to do your job.

"And it's hard not to get distracted but you can't let that happen. And Michael is a high-quality person who will lead his club well."