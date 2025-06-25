The Bombers are set to play an extra home game at the MCG next year

ESSENDON is set to complete a quest more than a decade in the making, with the club to play an extra home game at the MCG in 2026.

The Bombers are brokering a deal with the AFL to play one more home game at the home of footy next season in an ambition that has been on their mind for many years.

Under the current fixturing, the Marvel Stadium tenants play seven home games at the Docklands venue each year and four at the MCG.

But AFL.com.au understands that split is set to be six home games at Marvel Stadium and five at the MCG next year as the Bombers get their wish to increase their presence where finals will be played.

Essendon moved from its MCG base to be one of the start-up tenants at Marvel Stadium in 2000, when it won its last premiership, but through the past 15 years has tried at different stages to push to even up the number of home games at the venues.

The arrangement is expected for 2026 but not yet locked in for beyond that.

Next year will see the Bombers host bumper blockbuster games at the MCG, with the club due in its schedule to be the home team for games in round one against Hawthorn, which the clubs have worked in recent years to be a strong starting point for the rivals, as well as being due to host Collingwood on Anzac Day and Carlton on King's Birthday Eve after being the away team for those games this year under the rotating basis.

Docklands has had major tenants Essendon, St Kilda, North Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs and Carlton play at the venue in its 25-year operation, with the Bombers in 2000 and Dogs in 2016 the only premiership teams to be hosted there.

The Bombers and Blues have split their home games at the ground and the MCG, with Richmond, Hawthorn, Collingwood and Melbourne using the MCG as their predominant home ground.

Marvel Stadium's rise as a home for huge entertainment acts has grown exponentially since the AFL bought the venue in 2016 and took control of the ground, with major acts Coldplay, Green Day and Pearl Jam taking the stage last summer and Oasis and Lady Gaga due later this year. It was rated at No.5 in the world for highest-grossing stadiums in a recent worldwide ranking.