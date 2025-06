James Sicily is closing in on a return after needing a 'minor procedure' on his hip injury

James Sicily reacts after Hawthorn's loss to Collingwood in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN captain James Sicily is on the verge of returning to the AFL after needing a "minor procedure" on his hip injury.

Midfielder James Worpel also looks ready to return for Saturday's danger game against North Melbourne in Launceston.

Sicily has not played since round 13 and coach Sam Mitchell revealed before Thursday's training the star's time out had involved more than just rest and rehabilitation.

"He's obviously been dealing with a 'nervy' hip thing, which we've sort-of got a bit more of (our heads) around," Mitchell said.

"He had a minor procedure, which sorted out a big portion of it. Will he get up for this week? Training will tell us a bit more about that.

"But it's definitely been beneficial for him."

Sicily and Worpel (quad) are listed as tests and Mitchell was giving nothing away about potential changes for the North game.

Mitchell bristled late last month when quizzed about Sicily's form and fitness at a media conference, calling the speculation "a storm in a teacup".

Within days, the Hawks announced Sicily would need a couple of weeks off because of the hip problem.

James Sicily and Sam Mitchell after Hawthorn's win over Carlton in R22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

As Sicily and Worpel near returns, key forward Mitch Lewis will return through the VFL after last year's knee reconstruction.

"He's cut his hair. He's been growing the hair long until he felt 'I'm ready to play'," Mitchell said.

"He came in today and the boys were pretty excited about that.

"Sometimes when guys come back from a knee, they look tentative. He definitely had that, but I'd say probably for the last five or six weeks, he's really looked ready to my eye.

"There's a part of you - I'm watching him train, thinking 'why isn't he playing?' But you have a lot of trust in the medical team ... he's certainly ready."

As fellow tall Calsher Dear also continues his comeback from a back stress fracture, Mitchell was asked about the potential for him, Lewis and Mabior Chol to all play in the same forward line.

"Everyone has watched a bit of Adelaide this year, with the genuine three big talls and thought, 'there's something about what they're doing that's pretty good'," Mitchell said of Crows key forwards Taylor Walker, Riley Thilthorpe and Darcy Fogarty.

"It doesn't look clunky at all - they look really smooth, the way they move, the way they move the ball.

"The way they use their talls is really clever. They're probably giving us a bit of an insight into what it looks like."

North are coming off last week's big win over Carlton and loom as a team that will disrupt opposition finals hopes in the back part of the season.

Mitchell added North are a tipping nightmare, pointing to the competition among the Hawks coaches.

"When you look at North Melbourne, they've not become a team that are easy to tip against," he said."

Mitchell also revealed one colleague had tipped against the Hawks earlier this season.

"He still hears about that on a weekly basis ... I can't tell you (who)," Mitchell said.