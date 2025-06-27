Players from both sides had trouble keeping their feet on the slippery SCG surface

Matt Kennedy slips on the slippery SCG surface while Isaac Heeney takes off with the ball during the match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at the SCG in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox concedes that the SCG surface has been a concern for much of the season but refused to blame the conditions for his side's defeat to the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

The Swans needed a win over the fellow finals hopeful to stay in touch with the top eight but after fighting back from a heavy deficit in the first half, ultimately paid the price for failing to make the most of their chances in a nine-point loss.

Players from both sides had trouble keeping their feet at the Paddington End in particular, although the slippery surface had no direct bearing on the result in an otherwise pulsating contest.

SWANS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

The Swans have not played at the SCG since their humiliation against the Crows almost four weeks ago, while they have hosted three other matches since an Andrea Bocelli concert was held at the venue on April 3.

"There have been some challenges with the surface throughout the year," Cox said.

"But I'm looking at other things, that's where I spend my time. Things I can try and control."

Learn More 08:13

Last year's beaten grand finalists remain three wins outside the top eight with eight matches to play, and with a lower percentage than most other contenders they could need a flawless run home to feature in the finals.

Cox would not be drawn on whether or not the Swans' finals hopes are still alive while hoping to have key defenders Tom McCartin and Dane Rampe, as well as tall forward Joel Amartey, all available for a crunch clash against the Dockers.

"I can't look too far ahead at the moment. We've got Fremantle, who are another team like the Bulldogs, they've won five in a row. They're playing some really good footy," the Swans coach said.

"We'll make sure that we get as much as we can out of learning from this game and then our attention will go straight onto Fremantle to try and quell their influence and get a result we're after."

Learn More 08:53

Bulldogs staff expressed their disappointment with the SCG surface but coach Luke Beveridge made a swift exit from his post-match press conference before being asked for his view.

Beveridge was more prepared to heap praise on captain Marcus Bontempelli who celebrated his milestone match with a win, as well as emerging midfielder Joel Freijah who made the most of his midfield time and stepped up when the game was on the line.

Bontempelli finished with 18 disposals while booted a critical goal when the Swans had the momentum in the third term, while Freijah finished with a career-high four majors from 23 touches in a breakout game.

"Overall, a really satisfying night, on Marcus' 250th, so it's great to be able to celebrate a win. For a man who's just been such a trailblazer and a significant figure at our football club on and off the field," Beveridge said.

"Joel's still got a lot of physical development to go. In recent times, Joel's still learning the midfield craft, at this level in particular, but we've been able to blend some high-back, and midfield time with him and 'Libba' (Tom Liberatore). We're planning for now and for the future."

Learn More 08:56