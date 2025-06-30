The coaches' votes for the round 16 games are in

Nick Daicos is tackled by Liam Duggan during Collingwood's clash against West Coast in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos and Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson have closed the gap to leader Bailey Smith in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award, while Port Adelaide pair Zak Butters and Connor Rozee have also moved to within striking distance of the lead.

Butters was one of four perfect 10-vote games from round 16, along with young guns Joel Freijah and Daniel Curtin as well as Fremantle's Jordan Clark.

The Power midfielder has moved to 57 votes in an injury-interrupted season, nine behind Smith, while Rozee's seven votes from the win over Carlton has seen him move to 59 for the year.

Daicos picked up a game-high six votes in a bizarre spread of votes in Collingwood's win over West Coast; apart from his six, four other players - Scott Pendlebury, Brady Hough, Liam Baker and Harry Perryman - got five votes each and two players picked up two votes each.

Daicos has moved to 59 votes for the season (equal fifth), while Dawson also grabbed six votes to move to 64 for the year, just two behind Smith.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Port Adelaide v Carlton

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

7 Connor Rozee (PORT)

6 Miles Bergman (PORT)

5 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

2 Esava Ratugolea (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:17 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Carlton Extended highlights of the Power and Blues clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:27 Hinkley post-match, R16: 'Right from the very start we were on in all phases' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 16’s match against Carlton

11:15 Voss post-match, R16: 'It's time to come together, not isolate' Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 16’s match against Port Adelaide

08:13 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Carlton The Power and Blues clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:50 Georgiades goes big with bag of five Mitch Georgiades continues his strong form with a five-goal haul against the hapless Blues

01:13 Bizarre goal while Curnow wrestles two Zac Williams somehow gets boot to ball after Charlie Curnow is on the ground tussling with two Power players

00:38 Willie weaves magic twice as Power electrify Port continues to run riot as Willie Rioli chips in with two eye-catching goals in the third term

01:59 Siren brawl erupts after ruckman’s bump on Saad Dante Visentini may find himself in MRO trouble after clipping Adam Saad high, sparking a scuffle as the second quarter comes to a close

00:43 Relief as Blues finally break drought before half-time Carlton finally crafts a major through Lewis Young in the latter stages of the first half after a horror start to the game

00:52 Dance the Blues away: Georgiades steps through for fun Mitch Georgiades sells some sweet candy and finishes in super style to nail goal number four

00:57 Farrell flaunts his boot with rocket from range Kane Farrell shows off his booming foot with a stunning set shot from outside 50

Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Joel Freijah (WB)

8 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

6 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

4 Aaron Naughton (WB)

2 Lachie Bramble (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:16 Mini-Match: Sydney v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Swans and Bulldogs clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:56 Beveridge post-match, R16: 'It's great to be able to celebrate a win for a man who's just been such a trailblazer' Watch Western Bulldogs’ press conference after round 16’s match against Sydney

08:53 Cox post-match, R16: 'We'll make sure we get as much as we can out this game' Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 16’s match against Western Bulldogs

01:18 Four-goal Freijah reaches new heights in breakout season Joel Freijah takes his game to another level with a personal-best four-goal haul, sparking a powerful win away from home

08:13 Highlights: Dogs down wasteful Swans in Friday night classic The Swans and Bulldogs clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:54 Dog down after Swan’s stinging blow as Heeney hits five Lachlan Bramble is left worse for wear after copping some heavy contact from Aaron Francis, while Isaac Heeney goes on to kick goal number five

00:56 Freijah flicks the switch to explode with three Joel Freijah is the latest player to have a blistering quarter with an eye-catching hat-trick in no time

00:34 Bontempelli’s big moment in game 250 Marcus Bontempelli earns a well-deserved milestone goal following a cracking snap out of congestion

00:56 Heeney or Houdini? 'Special' Swan's magical patch Isaac Heeney runs rampant after half-time with a flurry of thrilling goals in quick time

00:59 Naughton nets hat-trick in term as Swans seek answers Aaron Naughton turns up the heat in the second quarter, scoring three goals in quick time to provide another headache for Sydney

00:42 Darcy defies logic with ‘impossible’ goal for big man Sam Darcy continues to stun the footy world with an outrageous major running tight along the boundary

00:45 Nothing like Chad or pumped-up Papley to ignite SCG Chad Warner scores a ripper in his 100th game of AFL before Tom Papley fires up the troops again with a sizzling snap

00:59 Comedy of blunders ends with returning Swan swarmed Jake Lloyd marks his return to the senior side with an early goal after a flurry of errors from both teams

01:30 Paps picks a fight with Darcy, who catches fire in no time Tom Papley tries to stir up Sam Darcy before the bounce, sparking a heated scuffle, but the big Dog responds perfectly with the opening two goals of the game

Gold Coast v Melbourne

9 Jake Melksham (MELB)

9 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

4 John Noble (GCFC)

3 Touk Miller (GCFC)

2 Jarrod Witts (GCFC)

2 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

1 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:09 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Suns and Demons clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:19 Hardwick post-match, R16: 'It's the good-to-great stuff we're after' Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 16’s match against Melbourne

06:24 Goodwin post-match, R16: 'You sit here with mixed emotions' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Gold Coast

08:15 Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Pickett provides spark with dash and class Kysaiah Pickett gives Melbourne an important major with a brilliant finish on the run

01:00 Reckless May hit sparks massive all-out brawl Ben Ainsworth recovers to kick a major after some late Steven May contact ignites a huge scuffle in the third term

00:37 Pickett pearler sees Dees hit back Kysaiah Pickett shows his class with a brilliant rove and finish on the run

00:46 King of the pack pulls down a pearler Ben King takes a strong contested grab before kicking truly for goal

00:51 Fierce Fiorini bump sees Petty enter HIA protocols Brayden Fiorni may have a case to answer following this bump on Harrison Petty

00:33 ‘That’s a week to the ump!’: Dee rocked by umpire’s elbow Harvey Langford is sent to the bench to be assessed and bandaged up after copping some bizarre contact from an umpire

00:32 Suns skipper cops blow from Kozzy Kysaiah Pickett gives away a free kick for this strike to the midriff off the ball

Hawthorn v North Melbourne

8 Jack Gunston (HAW)

8 Karl Amon (HAW)

7 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

4 Mabior Chol (HAW)

2 Conor Nash (HAW)

1 Lloyd Meek (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:06 Mitchell post-match, R16: 'I'm really rapt for him (Gunston) because he has put in an enormous amount of work' Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 16’s match against North Melbourne

06:33 Clarkson post-match, R16: 'They were just a lot slicker' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 16’s match against Hawthorn

02:08 Gunston's glorious seven his best return ever Jack Gunston scores a career-high seven goals against the hapless Roos in a monstrous performance to remember

08:13 Highlights: Hawthorn v North Melbourne The Hawks and Kangaroos clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:38 Gunston going goal-crazy with six so far Jack Gunston brings up his sixth goal of the game in the third term, matching his career-best in a vintage showing

00:59 Chol’s ‘greatest chase ever’ capped off with boundary stunner Mabior Chol electrifies the stadium with one of the tackles of the season, before following up with a spectacular set shot from the boundary

00:46 Young Roo’s concussion woes deepen in cruel blow North Melbourne’s George Wardlaw is subbed out after running into a heavy Conor Nash shoulder in another worrying concussion setback

00:51 Max on the money: Ramsden rolls through two The Hawks continue their dominant start as Max Ramsden joins the action with back-to-back goals

Collingwood v West Coast

6 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Harry Perryman (COLL)

5 Liam Baker (WCE)

5 Brady Hough (WCE)

5 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

2 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:27 Mini-Match: Collingwood v West Coast Extended highlights of the Magpies and Eagles clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

07:45 McRae post-match, R16: 'We came here for four points. We didn't come here for style points' Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 16’s match against West Coast

07:14 McQualter post-match, R16: 'There's lots of errors throughout a game of footy and it's about moving on and what you can do next' Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 16’s match against Collingwood

08:08 Highlights: Collingwood v West Coast The Magpies and Eagles clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Magpie Army erupts after final-term daggers Lachie Sullivan and Tim Membrey get the home crowd roaring after some big final-quarter goals

00:29 Eagles frustrated after tackle calls go against them West Coast players show their frustration after being penalised for holding the ball only moments after laying a strong tackle

00:38 Dan the man is ready for take off Dan Houston launches a massive long bomb from beyond the arc as the quarter comes to an end

00:47 Nick's brilliance inspires Pies' resurgence Nick Daicos finishes off a fantastic chain of handballs with this goal on the run during the third term

00:42 Shanahan swarmed after big debut goal Eagles first-gamer Jobe Shanahan shows fantastic poise to slot his maiden AFL major, following a superb mark

00:45 Yes for West: Magpies debutant joins famous club Charlie West nails his maiden AFL goal with his first kick, firing up the Collingwood faithful

00:36 Brockman's brilliant tackle and goal sparks fireworks Tyler Brockman drills a major after an excellent tackle, with tensions flaring as Harley Reid quickly gets involved

Richmond v Adelaide

10 Daniel Curtin (ADEL)

8 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

6 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

2 Max Michalanney (ADEL)

2 Jordon Butts (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:39 Mini-Match: Richmond v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Tigers and Crows clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:26 Yze post-match, R16: 'He's got white-line fever and he wants to win' Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 16’s match against Adelaide

07:15 Nicks post-match, R16: 'We knew our record coming in wasn't strong against them' Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 16’s match against Richmond

08:03 Highlights: Richmond v Adelaide The Tigers and Crows clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:20 'Not copping this': The moments before Tom Lynch lashed out Tom Lynch's frustrating first half got the better of him with a swinging arm that is set to come under MRO scrutiny

00:38 Alger's all that: Toe poke lands first AFL major Jasper Alger nails his maiden AFL goal from point-blank range after a lengthy score review rules it over the line for the young Tiger

00:36 Curtin call: Promising Crow curls a buzzer beater Daniel Curtin snaps truly on the run right on the three-quarter time siren to further stretch Adelaide’s lead

00:45 Tiger cub swamped by teammates after first AFL goal The grandson of Doug Wade, Luke Trainor, nails his maiden major in the big league and celebrates in style

01:09 Tigers veteran on report for deliberate swinging arm Tom Lynch is set to face MRO scrutiny for lashing out at Adelaide defender Jordon Butts

00:27 Returning Tiger devastatingly sidelined in comeback game Mykelti Lefau is left heartbroken in the first half of his return game with a suspected calf injury

00:41 Luck of the bounce favours Tiger with this tumbling goal Hugo Ralphsmith sneaks in a goal from 60m as it sails over everyone's heads and dribbles through

00:24 Young Crow cops it from Tigers veteran - twice! A wayward boot from star Richmond forward Tom Lynch appears to make contact with Adelaide's Josh Worrell

Fremantle v St Kilda

10 Jordan Clark (FRE)

6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

4 Hugo Garcia (STK)

3 Rowan Marshall (STK)

3 Max Hall (STK)

2 Josh Treacy (FRE)

1 Luke Jackson (FRE)

1 Sean Darcy (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:27 Mini-Match: Fremantle v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Dockers and Saints clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

13:58 Full post-match, R16: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 16’s match against St Kilda

08:13 Highlights: Fremantle v St Kilda The Dockers and Saints clash in round 16 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:22 Full post-match, R16: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 16’s match against Fremantle

00:47 Jackson and Dudley dig deep to will Dockers closer Fremantle nails both its moments down the stretch to hit the front at Optus Stadium

03:50 Last two mins: Jackson’s big moment late kills off Saints comeback Watch the thrilling last two minutes between Fremantle and St Kilda in round 16

00:52 Hall the way: Saints small delivers a big roost Max Hall gets involved for a second time further afield to hit the scoreboard in style

00:54 Windhager in the wars wearing back-to-back dangerous tackles Marcus Windhager is forced into HIA protocols after being dumped twice in less than a minute

00:55 Rowan’s 'remarkable' mid-air volley a Goal of the Year contender Rowan Marshall stuns Optus Stadium after kicking the footy straight out of the ruck contest and somehow getting it to spiral through the big sticks

00:56 Saint gives it to crowd and former club in big return goal Liam Henry ‘tells the crowd to shush’ after conjuring an eye-catching major against his ex-team in his comeback to the senior side

00:52 Sparks fly after epic run-down tackle on Saints star Teammates from both sides come in to fly the flag after Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is caught by Josh Treacy

00:45 Treacy lands both Dockers' first blows Josh Treacy converts two opportunities to take an early lead into the quarter-time break

LEADERBOARD

66 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

64 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

64 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

62 Caleb Serong (FRE)

59 Nick Daicos (COLL)

59 Ed Richards (WB)

59 Connor Rozee (PORT)

58 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

57 Zak Butters (PORT)

54 Max Gawn (MELB)

51 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

49 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

49 Max Holmes (GEEL)