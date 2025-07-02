Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Jake Melksham, Angus Sheldrick and Sean Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

DEE KEEN TO GO ON

MELBOURNE veteran Jake Melksham is keen to go on next year after an excellent run of form in the Demons' forward line.

There has been no commitment yet of another deal but the former Bomber's goalkicking presence this year means his hopes to play into 2026 are strong.

Melksham, who turns 34 next month, kicked an equal career-high five goals last week against Gold Coast and also booted six behinds in a dominant inside-50 showing.

He has kicked 16 goals from 11 games this year having returned at the end of last season from the ACL injury that ruined the end of his 2023 campaign.

Melksham, who qualifies as a free agent at the Dees, has played 240 games across his AFL career. – Callum Twomey

SWANS TABLE OFFER TO KEEP TOP PICK

SYDNEY has tabled a two-year contract to keep former first-round pick Angus Sheldrick at the club beyond this season.

The 21-year-old had struggled for senior opportunities before 2025, managing only nine appearances in his first three seasons in New South Wales.

But after landing a spot in Dean Cox's Opening Round team against Hawthorn, Sheldrick has now played 12 times this year including the past eight in a row.

Sydney is understood to be finalising an extension that will take Sheldrick off the market.

The West Australian has attracted interest from rival clubs who are hunting opportunity starved midfielders, including from West Coast and Richmond among others.

Sheldrick has now played 21 games for the Swans since being selected from Claremont at pick No.18 in the 2021 Telstra AFL Draft. – Josh Gabelich

Angus Sheldrick in action during Sydney's clash against Hawthorn in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

DOCKERS MAKE DARCY CALL

FREMANTLE has given assurances to star ruck Sean Darcy over his future, as speculation around the contracted big man ramps up amid the hot form of his partner Luke Jackson.

Darcy is locked in at the Dockers until 2030, while Jackson is contracted through to 2029, with the club recently reiterating its confidence in the gun duo as its long-term ruck pairing.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable on Wednesday, Darcy's agent Scott Lucas from Phoenix Management Group quashed any suggestions that the experienced 203cm big man could be on the move.

"The first point is just to have a chat to Freo, just to ask how they think it's going. That's just a manager and a player doing their job. On the back of that, they reinforced how important they think the two-ruck role is," Lucas said.

Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson during Fremantle's win over St Kilda in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Sean has been more than OK with that, in my discussions with him. It's not something we dwell too much on. I certainly understand it, though. Gee, it takes up a lot of talk time doesn't it?

"I often relate it to the back-up quarterback and the way that clubs shape their list around it. The majority of rucks are one-position players, but you can't just have one or two on your list. If you carry four, then 10 percent of your list is for one position. But it's when you get injuries in that position, you're desperate to have another one."

Darcy has been sidelined this season with ankle and knee issues, with Jackson flourishing as a lone ruck. But the pairing worked well in tandem during last Sunday's win over St Kilda.

"I understand the position and why and part of it is Luke has played really good football. But no (clubs haven't asked the question of Darcy and his future) is the short answer," Lucas said.

"We've had some discussions with Freo, as it is our job and it is regularly occurring, and they're really invested in both the rucks and how they can work together for the benefit of the team." – Riley Beveridge

BIG ROO SET FOR PIE DEAL

COLLINGWOOD will reward developing key defender Iliro Smit for his improvement this year, with the club's former mid-season pick-up set to sign a one-year extension to guarantee his future into 2026.

The 200cm teenager has been converted into an intercepting defender at VFL level recently, with the club impressed by the strides the youngster has taken down back having started his Magpies career in the ruck.

Collingwood has been keen to tie down its developing ruck stocks behind All-Australian candidate Darcy Cameron, with fellow youngster Oscar Steene having also opened talks on a new deal and with veteran Mason Cox keen to play on next year.

Iliro Smit in action at Collingwood training on March 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The future of Cameron remains uncertain, despite holding a contract with the Pies through to the end of next season, as discussions on an extension continue to stagnate amid significant rival interest.

Smit, who is due to turn 20 next month, was recruited to Collingwood with the No.10 selection in last year's mid-season rookie draft and has averaged 7.8 disposals and 8.6 hitouts per game at VFL level this season. – Riley Beveridge

GIANT IN TALKS

GREATER Western Sydney is in talks with forward Callum Brown on a new deal.

The 24-year-old had wanted to wait until the midway point of the season before assessing his future as he came to the end of his contract at the club this year.

But discussions are underway, likely on a multi-year deal, for him to remain at the Giants as he looks on track for a career-best goal tally this year.

Callum Brown in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Brown has settled into the GWS forward half and booted 15 goals from 13 games, with the Irishman's best season coming in 2023 when he kicked 19 goals from 19 games.

His athleticism and speed have often created a different mix for the Giants forwards alongside Jesse Hogan, Aaron Cadman and Toby Greene, and he kicked three goals in their strong recent win over Brisbane. – Callum Twomey

RUCK BACK READY TO IMPRESS

OAKLEIGH Chargers prospect Louis Emmett will play his first game for Vic Metro’s under-18 team this week after an injury-hit first half of the season.

The ruckman/forward started this year among the group of talls in the hunt for top 10 positions but has been limited by a hip injury that kept him out ahead of the national carnival.

However, having recently returned at school level, he played for the Chargers last week and gathered 22 disposals, six clearances, 13 hitouts and two goals in a dominant display against the Western Jets.

Louis Emmett of Victoria Metro and Charlie West of South Australia during the 2024 Marsh AFL Championships U18 Boys match on June 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

That came after the 199cm prospect showed his capacity to get around the ground and hit the scoreboard last year as a bottom-ager for the Chargers, where he played alongside top-five midfielders Jagga Smith and Finn O’Sullivan.

Vic Metro will be searching for its first win of the championships when it travels to Perth to face Western Australia on Sunday. – Callum Twomey