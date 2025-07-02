After recommitting to the Power, Miles Bergman would like to see Zak Butters do likewise

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide gun Miles Bergman will pressure teammate Zak Butters to follow him in signing a fresh contract with the Power.

As reported by AFL.com.au on Monday, Bergman has resisted lucrative offers from a batch of Victorian clubs to ink a two-year contract extension with Port.

And Bergman hopes his fellow Melbourne-born teammate Butters will do likewise.

"We'll push him now, it's time to put pressure on him for sure," Bergman told reporters on Wednesday.

"You see in the past so many Victorians that have decided to stay, it shows how strong our club is ... and how good we are at keeping interstate boys.

"Hopefully me signing on shows dedication and can do the same for other boys."

Learn More 30:32

Butters doesn't fall off contract until the end of the 2026 season but is already fielding long-term offers from Port and numerous Victorian clubs.

The Power vice-captain said last week he won't make any decision until after the current season.

Port coach Ken Hinkley remains bullish that Butters will join Bergman, and young Victorian Josh Sinn who this week signed on at Port, in remaining at Alberton.

"What we have always done in my time ... is we look after our players really well," Hinkley told reporters.

Learn More 27:32

"And more often than not most, nearly all, have stayed with us.

"Josh Sinn is another one ... another Melbourne boy who has stayed and signed.

"It's just a reflection of the footy club – when you have a good environment and a good culture, decisions take care of themselves."

The 23-year-old Bergman acknowledged the attraction of returning to his Victorian-based family amid interest from Geelong, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs among others.

"I wouldn't say I ever felt like I was out the door," he said.

"But there was definitely the lure of going home with family.

"They're just really excited, they're happy with whatever makes me happy."

not going anywhere 🔒 pic.twitter.com/37cxXGA0DW — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) July 2, 2025

Bergman is now tied to the Power until the end of the 2027 season when he qualifies for free agency status.

Bergman's stocks have risen this season with a move into the midfield from his customary defensive role.

The 98-gamer has been deployed to play on a series of star onball opponents with great success.

Bergman, who was pick 14 at the 2019 national draft, was due to come out of contract at the end of the season.