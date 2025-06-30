Miles Bergman is set to stay in South Australia on a new deal that will take him through to free agency

Miles Bergman in action during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Collingwood at the MCG on March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is on the cusp of a significant win, with Power star Miles Bergman set to remain at the club.

Bergman has been hunted from multiple suitors in Victoria as he has strongly weighed a return to his home state, with the Western Bulldogs, Essendon, Melbourne, St Kilda and Geelong all in the mix for the 23-year-old.

The indications as recently as a month ago were that he was set to return to Victoria, however AFL.com.au can reveal that Bergman is now set to sign a lucrative two-year deal that would take him to free agency at the end of 2027.

Bergman has always been highly rated internally at Port Adelaide for his bravery, versatility and athleticism, and coach Ken Hinkley told AFL.com.au on the eve of this season that the former No.14 pick had joined the club's 'Big Three' – Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis – as being their most important players.

But he has taken that a step further this season, with his move into the midfield showing his star quality. He was best afield against Carlton last week with 25 disposals, two goals and five clearances matched up against Blues captain Patrick Cripps.

He is due to play his 100th game in two weeks.