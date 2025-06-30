IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Damien Hardwick and his Suns are facing 'big-boy month' again in July with several huge games
- 'We're going to know before August whether this club's real,' says Damo
- The query on Blues' handling of the media after Friday night's horror loss
- Is Nat Fyfe's glorious career coming to an end with his latest injury?
- Richmond's Tom Lynch is facing four-plus weeks at the Tribunal and Damo's happy
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts