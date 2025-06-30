With Mabior Chol, Jack Gunston and Max Ramsden all firing, the Hawks face a selection squeeze with the looming returns of Mitch Lewis and Calsher Dear

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is facing a forward line selection squeeze with Mitch Lewis and Calsher Dear pushing their case to rejoin the senior squad, says AFL.com.au's Kate McCarthy.

Mabior Chol, Jack Gunston and Max Ramsden all impressed in the 85-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday, but McCarthy says the Hawks now have decisions to make on how to fit Lewis and Dear back into the side.

"The question is around the talls and the keys," McCarthy said on The Round So Far.

"The start of the year … we definitely looked at the Hawthorn lineup and said, look, their forward half … they're chock full of good smalls that can hit the scoreboard.

"[But in] the last few weeks you have seen, I guess, growth in Chol, his ability to hit the scoreboard. Ramsden, he kicked three this evening, he's never kicked more than one goal in his seven games and obviously Gunston hitting the scoreboard seven times."

Key forward Lewis is gunning for an AFL return after he only managed four games in 2024 battling a cartilage issue in his knee, before tearing his ACL in round 17.

The 26-year-old's first game back in the VFL on Saturday saw him kick two goals and take four marks, with McCarthy saying he will only need a few more weeks of game fitness before eyeing senior selection.

"You've got those performances [from Chol, Gunston and Ramsden], and then you've got this guy who's just played his first game back since his ACL injury, Mitch Lewis," McCarthy said.

"Flying for the footy, taking a nice grab. He kicked two in the VFL.

"I expect Mitch Lewis to play a few weeks in VFL to get his match fitness up and get right."

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Dear is also pushing hard to be considered for a recall after playing only one game this year since recovering from a stress fracture in his back.

After being managed post-mid-season bye, the emerging star had two goals and 12 marks (seven of those contested) during Box Hill's 60-point win over North Melbourne on the weekend.

"[Dear] kicked two himself, but the most impressive part for me, he had 12 marks in the VFL game," McCarthy said.

"I think he'll have to perform in a way that obviously pushes his case [to make the senior side], but 12 marks, two goals. For someone that you need to compete all around the ground, he's done nothing but put his case forward."

Calsher Dear in action during the match between Box Hill and Brisbane at Box Hill City Oval in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McCarthy says that although the selection decision is looming for Sam Mitchell and his coaching staff, an excess of talent is a good dilemma to have leading into finals.

"They're going to have an interesting decision, but a good decision to make," McCarthy said.

"[It’s] a good dilemma when it goes to the selection table for key forwards."