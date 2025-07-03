Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs

Griffin Logue is tackled by Rhylee West during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne will celebrate its first 100 years in the VFL/AFL when it faces the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night.

And the Kangaroos (4-1-10) will be desperate for a response after being thrashed by Hawthorn in Launceston last week.

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Follow it LIVE

Just as they had shown signs of growth, the Roos suffered an 85-point loss to the Hawks to be left in the bottom three.

They face another huge test against the Bulldogs, who are riding a three-game winning streak and have won the past eight meetings between the clubs.

The Dogs have named Riley Garcia for his first senior game of 2025, alongside Taylor Duryea and Caleb Poulter, with Sam Davidson and James Harmes falling ill and Buku Khamis dropped.

The Roos haven't been spared either, with four players out through injury - Luke Parker, Luke McDonald, Jack Darling and George Wardlaw - while Zac Fisher is being managed. Zane Duursma, Finnbar Maley, Cooper Harvey, Will Phillips and Bailey Scott are their replacements.

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Robert Hansen jnr

Western Bulldogs: Lachlan McNeil