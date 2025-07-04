Follow all the action from Friday night's round 17 games

COLLINGWOOD will look to add to Carlton's misery when the rivals face off at the MCG on Friday night.

While the Magpies (13-2) are flying, the Blues are struggling, sitting at 6-9 after last week's loss to Port Adelaide.

Pressure is mounting on Carlton and coach Michael Voss, whose side is set to miss finals and faced the easiest fixture through 16 rounds this season.

Collingwood, meanwhile, is the premiership favourite but will be seeking an improved performance after being challenged by West Coast last week.

Carlton has made a whopping six changes for the clash, with Michael Voss dropping four players following last week's heavy loss.

In addition to injured duo Adam Saad and Jack Silvagni, the Blues have omitted Alex Cincotta, Billy Wilson, Lewis Young and Jordan Boyd

Ruck Marc Pittonet has been recalled, along with Lachie Cowan, Ashton Moir, Matt Carroll, Francis Evans and Harry O'Farrell.

The Magpies have been forced to make four changes, although Norm Smith Medal winner Bobby Hill is not among them, still missing through personal reasons. Veteran Tom Mitchell has been named along with debutant Roan Steele, Brayden Maynard and Wil Parker.

Ed Allan, Charlie West and Steele Sidebottom come out of the side due to illness or injury, while Charlie Dean has been omitted.

The Eagles are also in action in a Friday night double-header, with West Coast hosting Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium.

West Coast has won just one game this year, but has shown improvement under first-year coach Andrew McQualter.

The Giants are coming off their bye as they chase a finals spot in 2025.

Before its mid-season break, Greater Western Sydney recorded important wins over Brisbane and Gold Coast.

West Coast has made just one change, bringing in Malakai Champion for his debut and dropping Jayden Hunt.

For the Giants, Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan will miss due to a foot injury, while Lachie Whitfield and Nick Madden are also out. Max Gruzewski, Kieran Briggs and James Leake have been recalled.