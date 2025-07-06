Follow all the action from Sunday's round 17 games

Luke Jackson and Brodie Grundy compete in the ruck during round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HIGH-FLYING Fremantle looks to continue its charge towards finals when it meets Sydney at the SCG on Sunday.

The Dockers (10-5) are riding a six-game winning streak after overcoming St Kilda at home last week.

After being under pressure earlier in the year, Fremantle has responded and is well-placed to play finals in 2025.

The Swans, meanwhile, have seen some of their stars return but are 6-9 after falling short against the Western Bulldogs in round 16.

Sydney has also named bookends Joel Amartey and Tom McCartin after hamstring and illness, respectively, kept them out of last week's game, and have dropped midfielder Oliver Florent, while Aaron Francis (suspension) and Dane Rampe (calf) will miss through injury.

Fremantle regains skipper Alex Pearce along with midfielder Jaeger O'Meara for his first game since round six, with Nat Fyfe and Oscar McDonald coming out of the side.

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Matt Roberts

Fremantle: Jaeger O'Meara

Adelaide is a chance to secure a top-four spot this year and hosts Melbourne on Sunday.

The Crows returned from their bye with a convincing win over Richmond for their 10th victory of the year.

They will be expected to claim another win when they host the struggling Demons.

Melbourne has lost its past four games to sit with a 5-10 record.

Zac Taylor returns for the Crows for his first match since round 11 after kicking four goals at SANFL level last week. Lachlan Murphy has been left out.

After one week in the VFL, Melbourne has named Jake Lever to face his old side, with young key forward Jacob van Rooyen also earning a recall in place of concussed duo Blake Howes and Harrison Petty.