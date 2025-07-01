From new clubs and new frontiers to the draft and the salary cap, some of the game's key decision-makers revisit the big calls behind the modern Australian Football League

THE AFL has gone back to look at the key decisions that were central in building today’s national competition.

It may not be known to many current-day fans of the game, but the 1980s and 1990s were a time of incredible change in football as a national competition slowly evolved. The introduction of key pillars in the game such as revenue sharing, a salary cap, a national draft and the birth of new clubs was not without much controversy, and saw massive change to the traditional basis of the game, centred around strong state-based leagues.

Many of the key decision-makers of the time - including former Commissioners Peter Scanlon, Colin Carter and Graeme Samuel; former CEOs Ross Oakley and Andrew Demetriou; and the VFL/AFL's former lawyer Jeff Browne - have spoken about the work that went into those key moves, and the thinking behind the establishment of a national competition for Australian football.