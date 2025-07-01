West Coast premiership hero Dom Sheed opens up about his career, famous goal and why now is the right time to step away

Dom Sheed poses for a photograph during West Coast's 2024 team photo day at Mineral Resources Park. Picture: AFL Photos

PREMIERSHIP hero Dom Sheed says his iconic matchwinning goal in the 2018 Grand Final has brought him a wide range of emotions over the years, with the retiring midfielder even feeling some guilt that it can overshadow the efforts of others.

Sheed's brilliant goal from the boundary at the MCG is one of the game's famous Grand Final moments, delivering the Eagles their fourth premiership in thrilling circumstances and cementing Sheed an instant club hero.

The 29-year-old announced his retirement on Tuesday in a packed function room full of family, teammates, staff and media, reflecting on his 165-game career and the moment he will forever be tied to.

In a philosophical and at times humorous media conference, he said he retired as one of the "very, very lucky ones", having played in a premiership and earned life membership over an impressive 11-year career.

Reflecting on his brilliant 2018 Grand Final performance, which also included 32 disposals, eight clearances and four Norm Smith Medal votes, Sheed joked that his famous goal was something he thought about "every five minutes."

"It's brought me a wide range of emotions over the years and, you know, some amazing ones and some down ones as well," he said.

"To win a premiership, it takes a whole football club to be able to do that, and we had worked our backsides off for years to get to that point.

"As much as I was part of that special moment, and I was able to execute, it was just so much bigger than that, and there's a level of guilt that comes with it, I guess.

"When people talk about that game, they talk about that kick a lot.

"I wouldn't take it back, that's for sure, but we hit a sweet spot at the right time and it wasn't just me, it was the whole playing group, footy department, and fans that actually got us there.

"I'm just grateful I was able to not kick it out on the full, to be honest."

Dom Sheed after the Grand Final between West Coast and Collingwood at the the MCG, September 29, 2018. Picture: AFL Media

Sheed was in and out of West Coast's team through 2018 and earned his call-up after Andrew Gaff was dealt a season-ending suspension in round 20, going on to average 28.2 disposals in his final six games and sharing the player of the finals award with teammate Jack Redden.

Like the Eagles, the midfielder said he hit a "sweet spot" at the right time, with the Eagles confident through 2018 that he was capable of stepping up if the opportunity presented.

"I was yeah out of the team eight weeks before finals and playing WAFL footy. I remember it was hailing out at Bassendean Oval with eight weeks to go and I'm sort of meant to be in the prime of my career," Sheed said.

"It was sort of a crossroads for me, and I was very lucky to get my opportunity to come back into the team. I'm proud that I made the most of that opportunity as well and was able to play a role.

"It was hard throughout that, but I felt like I found my sweet spot at exactly the right time."

Sheed conceded that his body was no longer able to hold up to the demands of AFL football, suffering a season-ending ACL injury during a training session in February.

Having supported a young group of emergencies midfielders, he had confidence that the team was in a good position and no doubts that his decision was the right one.

As well as recovering from an ACL injury, the intelligent left-footer said he had also been managing chronic foot pain.

"I felt like mentally I probably had more to give, but physically absolutely not. I worked extremely hard to try and get back and I pondered this decision for a while," he said.

"My ACL, I really wanted to get back to rehabbing well and giving myself an opportunity of getting back … and I never wanted to close a window.

"But I don't think that now I'm going to be capable of playing, and along with that I'm looking at this playing group now and they're going to be fine, they're going to be good, they're going to be the ones to write the next chapter.

"That's probably where I knew it was my time.

"The body's let me down. But I've played 160-odd games, I've won a Premiership, I'm a life member, so I can't leave the game disappointed at all. I'm one of the very, very lucky ones that get to leave the game with that."