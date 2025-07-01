The AFL visited the SCG on Tuesday amid concerns over the surface

A general view of the SCG before Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is confident in the SCG's turf management plan after visiting the venue on Tuesday, with a delegation scheduled to return later this week for a follow-up inspection before signing off on it hosting Sunday's clash between Fremantle and Sydney.

SCG ground staff have been working since Saturday morning on urgent repairs to the playing surface after fears that the shifting and slippery turf was unsafe for use following last Friday night's clash between the Swans and Western Bulldogs.

Members of the AFL football operations team, AFL Players' Association and the League's independent surface expert visited the SCG on Tuesday to "inspect the ground and assist the ground’s curator with the ongoing management of the playing surface".

It is understood they left confident that the ground is trending towards being ready to host Sunday's clash, with a follow-up visit scheduled for Friday to get a better sense of whether the turf will be ready for use.

All training and other activities have been moved from the SCG this week as curators complete "mini renovations" of the surface.

Curator Adam Lewis told AFL.com.au on Monday he was confident the ground would recover in time, with the issues experienced last Friday night taking staff by surprise.

Learn More 04:13

"It's all hands on deck, we've got 10 staff in working on it now (and) we've taken all activities off the field until the next game," Lewis told AFL.com.au.

"Straight after the game the next day we put a Terra Rake through the field to take out any organic matter and thatch, and then we hand mowed all of that up and we've put a 18mm solid tine for aeration of the field.

"We'll over sow with ryegrass and fertilise and then do a light dusting with sand, and then use our grow lights and grow mats. We've got probably the majority of that done."