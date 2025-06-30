An independent turf consultant, members of the AFL football department and the AFL Players' Association will visit the SCG this week

Matt Kennedy slips on the slippery SCG surface while Isaac Heeney takes off with the ball during the match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at the SCG in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SCG CURATOR Adam Lewis is confident the venue's surface will be cleared to host Fremantle's clash against Sydney on Sunday as ground staff work hard to complete "mini renovations" ahead of a crucial visit from an AFL delegation on Tuesday.

The SCG turf is under scrutiny this week, with Dockers coach Justin Longmuir fearing the surface could be unsafe after watching players lose their feet in Friday night's match between the Swans and Western Bulldogs.

The AFL confirmed on Monday that its independent turf consultant, members of the AFL football department and the AFL Players' Association would be travelling to the SCG this week to "inspect the ground and assist the ground’s curator with the ongoing management of the playing surface" ahead of Sunday’s match.

Urgent repairs have been underway since Saturday morning, with ground staff removing dead matter with a Terra Rake, mowing, aerating and oversowing rye grass before a light top-dressing with sand and application of grow lights and grow mats.

Lewis said he was confident the turf would be ready for Sunday's match, but the SCG would be governed by the AFL as the League's surface expert Bruce Macphee prepares to visit the venue on Tuesday.

"It's all hands on deck, we've got 10 staff in working on it now (and) we've taken all activities off the field until the next game," Lewis told AFL.com.au.

"Straight after the game the next day we put a Terra Rake through the field to take out any organic matter and thatch, and then we hand mowed all of that up and we've put an 18mm solid tine for aeration of the field.

"We'll oversow with rye grass and fertilise and then do a light dusting with sand, and then use our grow lights and grow mats. We've got probably the majority of that done.

"We're expecting 100mm of rain tomorrow and Wednesday, and we're also getting high winds, so we'll just assess as the week goes on."

Sunday's match between the Swans and Docker is scheduled to start at 1.10pm AEST, which Lewis said would work in favour of the SCG being cleared as host.

"We'll be guided by the AFL's testing when they come in tomorrow, so we'll wait to hear what they have to say," he said.

"I'm pretty confident it'll be fine because the next game is going to be a day game, and hopefully the players wear studs instead of their blades.

"I noticed a couple of the players had blades on and I think it'd be more beneficial if they put their wet weather boots or their studs on."

Lewis said Friday night's turf issues had taken the venue by surprise after training was completed on the SCG all week, including a captain's run the day before the game, with no issues reported.

A general view of the SCG during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Concerns have centred on the Paddington end of the ground, where a stage was placed to host a concert by Andrea Bocelli in April, with Lewis also highlighting weather challenges over the past month.

"When we did our last renovations four weeks ago, we've had a cold snap and excessive rain, but we've also had training," he said.

"We were unable to move Swans training, which meant that we were taking lights off the field and heat blankets off the field, so it wasn't quite getting the required light and heat that it needs to for plant health.

"That is why we've taken the steps on moving training (this week).

"That northern end just sits in shade this time of year, so it really needs grow mats and grow lights to help the grass along."

Fremantle said it would be guided by the AFL this week, but Longmuir had concerns while watching Friday night's match.

"The moment my brain goes to, 'That's unsafe for players', I have a concern," Longmuir said on Sunday night.

"I went there on Friday night. I thought at times it was unsafe to play on.

"We just can't put players out there and risk their safety if the ground's not right, and I thought it was a bit unsafe the other night, especially down the left-hand side.

"I don't make those decisions and fully understand that both teams are playing on the same surface.

"So, if the AFL deem it safe to play, we'll play, and I won't speak another moment of it. But I thought it was unsafe the other night."