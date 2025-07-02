The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne's Luke Parker and the Western Bulldogs' Sam Davidson. Pictures: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has been smashed by injury for its 100th anniversary game against Western Bulldogs, with senior players Luke Parker and Luke McDonald joining Jack Darling and George Wardlaw on the sidelines.

Parker (soreness) and McDonald (shoulder) have both failed fitness tests for the clash at Marvel Stadium, while Zac Fisher has been managed and Charlie Comben is still missing due to a shoulder issue.

Wardlaw (concussion) and Darling (groin) had already been ruled out after picking up injuries last week.

The five outs means the Roos have lost 1006 games of experience from the side that was thrashed by Hawthorn last weekend.

In their place, North has recalled youngsters Zane Duursma and Finnbar Maley along with Cooper Harvey, who will play his first game since round 19, 2023. Will Phillips and Bailey Scott have also been recalled.

The Bulldogs have been hit by illness, with Sam Davidson and James Harmes both out, while Buku Khamis has been dropped after he was the sub last week.

Riley Garcia is back for his first senior game of the year, while Taylor Duryea and Caleb Poulter have also been recalled.

THURSDAY, JULY 3

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: F.Maley, Z.Duursma, B.Scott, W.Phillips, C.Harvey

Out: L.McDonald (injured), L.Parker (injured), J.Darling (injured), G.Wardlaw (injured), Z.Fisher (managed)

R16 sub: Robert Hansen jnr

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Duryea, R.Garcia, C.Poulter

Out: S.Davidson (illness), B.Khamis (omitted), J.Harmes (illness)

R16 sub: Buku Khamis